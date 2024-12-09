10 Actors Who Refused To Return For Sequels

Hollywood loves its sequels — but the people perched up in the high towers aren't big fans of actors are asked to return for another round and simply say, "Nope." That's especially true in the case of blockbuster follow-ups where a famous name's absence negatively affects marketing opportunities. No one cares if someone else besides Pauly Shore plays Crawl in "Son in Law 2" — well, no one except this author who counts the original as comedy gold — but there will be an international crisis if Ryan Reynolds chooses to ride off into the sunset and forgoes reprising his beloved role as the Merc with the Mouth in "Deadpool 4."

Sometimes, though, actors refuse sequels and studios push ahead with new faces spearheading the productions. The show must go on, right? But let's be real here for a second: It still breaks our hearts. Like, remember that time when Jason Patric replaced Keanu Reeves for "Speed 2: Cruise Control" back in 1997? That occurred because Reeves decided he had no need for speed — or at least "Speed 2." Or how about that weird moment in "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" where Chris Conrad pops up as Johnny Cage for seven minutes, only to suffer an embarrassing fatality at Shao Kahn's hands? Would the outcome have been the same had Linden Ashby returned as the master of the shadow kick? That may never be known!

With that said, let's take a look at the 10 biggest times when actors refused to return for sequels and their reasons for doing so.