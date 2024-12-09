10 Actors Who Refused To Return For Sequels
Hollywood loves its sequels — but the people perched up in the high towers aren't big fans of actors are asked to return for another round and simply say, "Nope." That's especially true in the case of blockbuster follow-ups where a famous name's absence negatively affects marketing opportunities. No one cares if someone else besides Pauly Shore plays Crawl in "Son in Law 2" — well, no one except this author who counts the original as comedy gold — but there will be an international crisis if Ryan Reynolds chooses to ride off into the sunset and forgoes reprising his beloved role as the Merc with the Mouth in "Deadpool 4."
Sometimes, though, actors refuse sequels and studios push ahead with new faces spearheading the productions. The show must go on, right? But let's be real here for a second: It still breaks our hearts. Like, remember that time when Jason Patric replaced Keanu Reeves for "Speed 2: Cruise Control" back in 1997? That occurred because Reeves decided he had no need for speed — or at least "Speed 2." Or how about that weird moment in "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" where Chris Conrad pops up as Johnny Cage for seven minutes, only to suffer an embarrassing fatality at Shao Kahn's hands? Would the outcome have been the same had Linden Ashby returned as the master of the shadow kick? That may never be known!
With that said, let's take a look at the 10 biggest times when actors refused to return for sequels and their reasons for doing so.
Keanu Reeves stayed out of Speed 2: Cruise Control
Before Keanu Reeves delighted the world as the Baba Yaga in the "John Wick" series, he brought the smoke as LAPD officer Jack Traven in 1994's "Speed." In the film, Traven needs to protect a bus and its occupants from blowing up as an evildoer rigs the vehicle with an explosive device that's set to activate if the bus goes under a certain speed. Throw in the regular challenges of Los Angeles traffic, excellent banter between Reeves' Traven and Sandra Bullock's Annie Porter, and you have an exciting movie on your hands.
"Speed" cemented itself as an instant action classic, and made over $350 million at the global box office from a $30 million budget. The studio smelled franchise potential and "Speed 2: Cruise Control" entered production. However, Reeves didn't return as Traven. Instead, the lead was Jason Patric as new character Alex Shaw, who is tasked with averting disaster on a cruise ship this time around.
But why didn't Keanu Reeves do the "Speed" sequel? Speaking on "The Graham Norton Show," the actor blamed the awful script — and who can blame him? Reeves said, "It was about a cruise ship and I was thinking, 'A bus, a cruise ship... Speed, bus, but then a cruise ship is even slower than a bus and I was like, 'I love you guys, but I just can't do it.'" Bullock ended up being embarrassed by "Speed 2," but both Reeves and Bullock expressed interest in "Speed 3," so there's an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past.
Michael Keaton put down the cape and cowl after Batman Returns
Tim Burton and Michael Keaton created magic in "Batman" and "Batman Returns." However, the darker tendencies of the sequel spooked Warner Bros. into doing what it does best: meddling. The studio wanted a more family friendly version of the Dark Knight for the threequel, "Batman Forever" — one who embraced Happy Meals and didn't strap bombs to rogues before kicking them into sewers. This decision resulted in Burton's departure as the director, with Joel Schumacher replacing him as the new architect of the franchise.
Considering how pivotal Burton had been to the casting of Keaton as the Caped Crusader and in shaping the overall tone of the movies, it was always touch and go that Keaton would stay on. Eventually, Keaton walked away as Batman and was replaced by Val Kilmer for "Batman Forever." In a 2021 interview with Backstage's "In The Envelope: The Actor's Podcast," Keaton explained how he spoke to Schumacher about doing the third movie, but he lost faith after they appeared to be at loggerheads about the direction of the film.
Keaton said, "I remember one of the things that I walked away going, 'Oh boy, I can't do this.' He asked me, 'I don't understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad,' and I went, 'Wait a minute, do you know how this guy got to be Batman? Have you read ... I mean, it's pretty simple.'" Eventually, Keaton reprised his role in 2023's multiversal DC Comics movie "The Flash."
Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn't returned to the Predator franchise
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch Schaefer makes the audience believe a mere man is worthy enough to fight the mighty Yautja in 1987's "Predator." By the end of the film, the cigar-chomping muscle man gets to the chopper and it's hasta la vista until next time. But it isn't, because Dutch fails to return for 1990's "Predator 2." Instead, the task of protecting Los Angeles from the alien creature falls on the shoulders of Danny Glover's Mike Harrigan.
However, Arnold Schwarzenegger was originally meant to return as the lead of "Predator 2." In a past interview, franchise producer John Davis revealed that 20th Century Fox wanted Schwarzenegger's Dutch to return for the sequel, but the actor demanded $250,000 more than what was on the table at the table. The negotiation reached an impasse as the studio refused to budge on its offer, so Schwarzenegger walked away from the deal.
Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't exactly care for the "Predator" sequels either. In 2015, he spoke about how no sequel in the franchise reached the peak of the first film, and he blamed the studio for putting profit over quality in its approach to producing them. Okay, it's a fair assessment since some of the "Predator" sequels have been hit and miss, but has Schwarzenegger not watched 2004's sensational "Alien vs. Predator" crossover? Now, that's cinema, and it would have been the perfect vehicle for Dutch to show off his alien-smashing abilities! The Yautja and Xenomorph wouldn't have stood a chance here.
Linden Ashby didn't come back for another round of Mortal Kombat
Director Paul W.S. Anderson confirmed his status as the best Paul Anderson working in Hollywood with the release of 1995's "Mortal Kombat" movie. We're kidding, but from outstanding martial arts choreography to the greatest techno theme song of all time, "Mortal Kombat" had it all — including an outstanding and witty Johnny Cage portrayal, courtesy of the irrepressible Linden Ashby. The "Melrose Place" actor establishes himself as one of the best parts of "Mortal Kombat," as he plays the role of a narcissistic movie star turned Earthrealm warrior to flawless perfection.
When the sequel, "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation," swept legs in 1997, Ashby was nowhere to be found. Instead, "The Next Karate Kid" actor Chris Conrad steps out as Cage, albeit for the briefest of moments, after Shao Kahn decides to send Cage to meet the elder gods by snapping his neck. Of course, Ashby wasn't the only actor to be replaced for the sequel, as Bridgette Wilson and Christopher Lambert were also swapped out as Sonya Blade and Lord Raiden respectively.
The reason Ashby decided against returning for the sequel was twofold, as he explained to The Action Elite. He said, "I was doing something else when they did the sequel, and they wrote a crappy part for me. I didn't like the sequel script, I didn't like the part they wrote for me in the sequel, and they weren't going to honor my sequel deal. So, in a nutshell, that's why."
Vin Diesel took a step back from the xXx franchise
The early 2000s belonged to Vin Diesel as he carved out his niche as an action star. After riding for family as Dom Toretto in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," he played Xander Cage — the extreme sports star who becomes a spy — in 2002's "xXx." Featuring high-octane stunts, a cocky lead, and a delectable soundtrack containing the pummeling power of Rammstein, Drowning Pool, and Hatebreed, it wasn't too difficult to see the dollar signs in turning "xXx" into a franchise.
A sequel titled "xXx: Statue of the Union" materialized in 2005, but Diesel didn't fuel up for an appearance — Ice Cube's Darius Stone took over as the lead in this limp effort. In the film, it's explained that Cage died on a mission, hence the need for a new xXx operative with more attitude — whatever that means.
So, what was the deal here? Vin Diesel didn't return for the first "xXx" sequel because he didn't feel creatively aligned with the story. Speaking to USA Today, he said, "The script wasn't right. They changed writers. It wasn't 'xXx' to me. Two scripts were done, one by Rich Wilkes [who did the original 'xXx'] and then another by someone else. I wanted the Wilkes one. That was the one I was excited about." Diesel's Cage rose from the dead for 2017's "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," which shaked, rattled, and rolled to over $346 million at the global box office from an $85 million budget.
Will Smith didn't kick the tire and light the fires for Independence Day: Resurgence
Earth found itself in peril in 1996. Not only did the Martians zap in "Mars Attacks!," but the aliens also decided to strike on a federal holiday in "Independence Day." One person who didn't take the day off was Will Smith, who portrays the brave pilot Captain Steven Hiller in "Independence Day." Hiller plays a crucial role in stopping the alien invasion and keeping everyone safe until the inevitable sequel.
It took a while but the follow-up, "Independence Day: Resurgence," arrived 20 years later. In this film, Hiller is now dearly departed, with his stepson, Dylan (Jessie T. Usher), carrying on the legacy of saving Earth from the extraterrestrial baddies. The reason for this narrative adjustment is because Smith declined to return for the sequel.
As it turns out, Will Smith chose to do "Suicide Squad" over "Independence Day: Resurgence." The actor explained how it was all to do with timing and his desire to do something different in his career rather than rely on nostalgic roles. However, director Roland Emmerich, who helmed both "Independence Day" films, revealed that Smith left everyone in a pickle, as he dropped out of "Resurgence" at the very last minute and necessitated a rather rushed rewrite of the script. In this instance, Smith said yes then bailed, deciding to suit up as the antihero marksman Deadshot to fight the belly dancing witch Enchantress and her CGI brother, Incubus, in David Ayers' "Suicide Squad," rather than face off against those pesky aliens again.
Neve Campbell wasn't willing to Scream for a lowball paycheck
Think "Scream," and it shouldn't be Ghostface's mask that comes to mind — it's Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. As the "final girl" of the series, it's she who must overcome the odds and defeat the latest psycho killer(s). While there was a passing of the torch in 2022's "Scream," as Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter became the central focus of the story, Sidney's legacy remains crucial to the franchise. That's what made Campbell's absence in 2023's "Scream VI" that much more jarring. However, the scream queen was more than justified in turning down the chance to reprise her role after feeling insulted by Spyglass Media Group's deal.
Neve Campbell turned down "Scream VI," not only because of the lowball offer but also out of principle, since she didn't believe it reflected what she brought to the series. In a statement, she said, "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream.' I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on."
Campbell's decision rocked the horror world, but her co-stars, such as Courteney Cox, supported her here. Fortunately, Spyglass Media Group's hands weren't as cramped as they were the last time, and they managed to scribble down a more presentable and better number for the next installment, as Neve Campbell confirmed her return for "Scream 7."
Linda Hamilton took awhile to come back to Terminator
As important as Arnold Schwarzenegger is to the "Terminator" franchise, so too is Linda Hamilton. Without Sarah Connor, the sentient artificial intelligence robots take over the world and force everyone to enjoy their Midjourney created "art" without recourse. What a nightmare!
Hamilton's Sarah plays a crucial role in the first two "Terminator" films, and fans expected her to return for the hotly anticipated "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" in 2003. Unfortunately, viewers find out that Sarah died of leukemia before this story takes place.
Years later, Hamilton revealed to MTV that she had been offered a role in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," but turned it down. She said, "I read it and I knew my character arc was so complete in the first two, and in the third one it was a negligible character. She died halfway through and there was no time to mourn her. It was kind of disposable, so I said no thank you." In addition to the uninspired part, Hamilton claimed the lack of James Cameron as a creative influence further impacted her decision to pass on the film. In 2019, Hamilton returned as Sarah Connor in Tim Miller's "Terminator: Dark Fate," but has since said she wants to be done with "Terminator" altogether.
Rachel Weisz didn't come back for a third Mummy adventure
They might not be as memorable as the original Universal Monster movies, but Stephen Sommers' two "Mummy" films brought entertainment and adventure to filmgoers around the turn of the century. While Arnold Vosloo's Imhotep and Brendan Fraser's Rick O'Connell appear to have all the fun, Rachel Weisz's Evelyn O'Connell, née Carnahan, gets in on the action too. When 2008's "The Mummy: Tomb of the Emperor" arrived in theaters, the audience immediately notices that Weisz has been replaced by Maria Bello as Evy. Considering all the other major cast members, such as Fraser and John Hannah, returned, it seemed odd that Weisz didn't.
Why wasn't Rachel Weisz in the third "Mummy" movie? That depends on who you ask or believe. At the time, reports stated that Weisz wasn't pleased with the script, nor did she want to leave her then young child to do the movie. To put it plainly, Weisz didn't have faith in the film and chose to pass on the project.
However, "The Mummy: Tomb of the Emperor" director Rob Cohen told Heat (via Digital Spy) another story. "I got a very angry phone call from her agent, saying she'll never play the mother of a 21-year-old," Cohen stated. "I said, 'OK, good, fine, bye.'" Regardless, Weisz dodged a bullet here, as the movie is universally regarded as the worst of "The Mummy" trilogy.
Robert Duvall refused an offer to do The Godfather Part III
"The Godfather" trilogy centers around the complexity of the Corleone family, but Robert Duvall's Tom Hagen adds to the drama in the first two films. He acts as the trusted consigliere to Marlon Brando's Vito before he assumes the role as the right-hand man for Al Pacino's Michael. In "The Godfather Part III," it's revealed that Hagen died some time before the events of the movie. This wasn't just a storyline decision from the get-go, though, as Duvall had been approached to return for the third movie.
However, he chose not to based on two reasons: money and respect. Duvall explained how he was fine if Al Pacino received double what he did, since he was the star of the show, but he wouldn't be happy with a third or quarter of Pacino's share of the cheddar.
Appearing on "Larry King Now," Duvall also revealed that director Francis Ford Coppola came to his home to discuss the movie and his role in it. The actor told the filmmaker he had reservations, but when Coppola phoned him again, it wasn't to discuss the role. Instead, Coppola wanted the recipe for the Maryland crab cakes he ate at the actor's home. Well, who isn't obsessed with crab cakes?! Leave the gun, take the crab cakes.