Keanu Reeves & Sandra Bullock's Speed 3 Could Happen Under One Condition

20th Century Studios is (like everyone else in Hollywood) in the business of scrapping the bottom of the barrel for any piece of exploitable IP that can salvage the disastrous box office. Recently, we learned that the "Predator" franchise is not only coming back with a new theatrical release, but that there's even the possibility of another "Alien vs. Predator" movie in addition to the "Alien: Romulus" sequel that's (obviously) already in the works. On top of all that, and much more surprisingly, it seems that Jack Aubrey is closer than ever to returning to the big screen in a "Master and Commander" prequel some 20 years after the original film.

Still, the first "Master and Commander" was a critical success and earned many an Oscar nomination, while the first "Alien vs. Predator" movie was pretty lucrative. Making more of those, especially when both the "Predator" film "Prey" and "Romulus" proved popular and successful, is simply good business. But what about bringing back a franchise with one of the worst sequels ever made? Well, pop quiz, hotshot: Which "'Die Hard' on an X" movie features two beloved film stars in the forms of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, turned 30 this year, and could potentially come back for a third installment if things go well? Get ready for rush hour, because "Speed" may ride once again.

On the 50MPH podcast earlier this year, Bullock said she would come back for "Speed 3," but only under one condition. "If somebody writes something brilliant and it puts us in the right place at the right time," she explained. "But you can't force it." She added:

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe."

"There is a siren call to it," Reeves responded to his co-star. "I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."