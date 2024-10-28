Keanu Reeves & Sandra Bullock's Speed 3 Could Happen Under One Condition
20th Century Studios is (like everyone else in Hollywood) in the business of scrapping the bottom of the barrel for any piece of exploitable IP that can salvage the disastrous box office. Recently, we learned that the "Predator" franchise is not only coming back with a new theatrical release, but that there's even the possibility of another "Alien vs. Predator" movie in addition to the "Alien: Romulus" sequel that's (obviously) already in the works. On top of all that, and much more surprisingly, it seems that Jack Aubrey is closer than ever to returning to the big screen in a "Master and Commander" prequel some 20 years after the original film.
Still, the first "Master and Commander" was a critical success and earned many an Oscar nomination, while the first "Alien vs. Predator" movie was pretty lucrative. Making more of those, especially when both the "Predator" film "Prey" and "Romulus" proved popular and successful, is simply good business. But what about bringing back a franchise with one of the worst sequels ever made? Well, pop quiz, hotshot: Which "'Die Hard' on an X" movie features two beloved film stars in the forms of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, turned 30 this year, and could potentially come back for a third installment if things go well? Get ready for rush hour, because "Speed" may ride once again.
On the 50MPH podcast earlier this year, Bullock said she would come back for "Speed 3," but only under one condition. "If somebody writes something brilliant and it puts us in the right place at the right time," she explained. "But you can't force it." She added:
"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe."
"There is a siren call to it," Reeves responded to his co-star. "I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."
Everyone agrees: there's no point making Spreed 3 unless there's a great idea
While the first "Speed" was a tremendous success and continues to be a beloved '90s film, its sequel, "Speed 2: Cruise Control" was an embarrassment for everyone involved. Still, that is not stopping 20th Century Studios from considering a third entry in the high-octane franchise.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the future of the studio and its many nostalgia-driven movies in development, studio president Steve Asbell responded to comments by Bullock earlier this year that "Hollywood may not be brave enough" to do a third "Speed" movie.
"Hollywood is brave enough [to make 'Speed 3']. We are brave enough. We are sitting by the phone," Asbell said. "['Speed'] is one of those last movies that we haven't remade. And to really be a reason to come back, it's got to be a great idea and an idea that excites [Bullock and Reeves]. Because that'd be the reason to see it."
"It's obviously a really important title for us, but it's not something we would handle lightly or just try to press them into service," Asbell added. "They'd have to be a part of the development of that idea."