Why Rachel Weisz Wasn't In The Third Mummy Movie

Stephen Sommers' 1999 film "The Mummy" is a lighthearted adventure romp that has more in common with Universal's Abbott & Costello monster movies than the 1932 Karl Freund film that shares its title. The film is a hoot-and-a-half, full of broad characters, funny dialogue, a few moments of fun/icky monster horror, and no small amount of bisexual panic; it's a matter of record that "The Mummy" instigated 90% of all Millennials' bisexual awakenings. My goodness, the cast is attractive. "The Mummy" was also a massive hit, grossing over $146 million worldwide on a rather high $80 million budget. The film played at slumber parties for a year. It was inevitable that a sequel be made.

"The Mummy Returns" was released in 2001, and it was ... not as good. The main selling point of "The Mummy Returns" was not the return of cast members Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, or John Hannah, but the cinematic debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the vicious ancient warlord known as the Scorpion King. Johnson's character would eventually star in his own series of spin-off films. "The Mummy Returns" made even more money than the 1999 original, but it wasn't held in the same high regard. It may have something to do with the noticeably bad CGI effects.

Fast-forward to 2008, and "The Mummy" limped back to life with the largely forgettable "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor." The new film featured Jet Li (as the title Mummy) and Michelle Yeoh. Fraser returned as well, but Weisz was replaced by Maria Bello in the role of Evy. Rick and Evy were to go on an adventure with their 21-year-old son.

According to a rumor Digital Spy ran in 2008, Weisz, then 38, didn't want to play the mother of a 21-year-old.