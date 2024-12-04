First The Boys Season 5 Photo Reveals The Return Of Three Members Of The Seven

Sometimes, fiction and fact overlap in a way that artists simply never could've anticipated or planned for. Other times, well, reality gets so absurd that all you can do is lampoon it as best you can in pop culture. What I'm trying to say is, to paraphrase a popular meme, I feel bad for our country in light of certain events ... but at least season 5 of "The Boys" will be tremendous content.

Earlier this summer, creator Eric Kripke debuted the fourth season of the popular Prime Video series and packed in all the political/social commentary that viewers have come to expect (and, for those who've missed the point entirely, occasionally loathe). The storyline, appropriately enough, ended on a tremendous downer. Homelander (Antony Starr) makes his biggest power grab yet and installs a puppet as President of the United States to declare martial law under Supes, almost all of our heroes are ambushed and captured, and our favorite rogue Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) makes off to parts unknown with that superhuman-killing virus. Oh, and to top it all off, Jensen Ackles' villainous Soldier Boy is set to return after an ominous mid-credits tease.

On the bright side, we can only go up from here. That's the tone Kripke seems to be striking with our first behind-the-scenes look at "The Boys" season 5, which will also be the show's swan song. The writer and producer, who remains one of the most visible social media presences out of anyone in the industry, has posted a new photo taken from the set as filming is currently underway. For fans eager to wolf down every scrap of new information, well, maybe consider this a mere appetizer for what's to come. That apparently includes the return of at least three major figures of the Seven, which you can check out below.