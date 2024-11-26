The Boys Season 5 Episode 1 Title Teases The Return Of A Disgusting Supe
"The Boys" season 5 promises to be grim and brutal. Series creator Eric Kripke claims all bets are off and any character could meet their maker once and for all. If that doesn't sound depressing enough, Kripke took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the upcoming season's first episode is called "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," which teases the return of Love Sausage (Derek Johns) — a grizzly supe with the ability to turn his manhood into a killer tentacle.
The episode's title is lifted from Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Peter Snejbjerg's "The Boys" #14, which is heavily centered on Love Sausage. The story sees him team up with Wee Hughie to take the fight to Russian organized crime, which proves to be difficult after Love Sausage's weapon grows uncomfortably large during a strip club sequence. The equipped supe's manhood is his greatest his weapon, but it's also his kryptonite.
Love Sausage has a minor role in the first four seasons of Kripke's adaptation, but he could be promoted in season 5. The "Boys" season 4 finale ended with the endowed supe knocking out Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) with his massive member, suggesting that he'll pose more of a threat in the upcoming episodes. Furthermore, the character deserves more chances to shine, as the "Boys" TV series has barely scratched the surface of his potential.
Love Sausage deserves a bigger role on The Boys
The "Boys" TV show adaptation has made several changes from the comics, and the Love Sausage character is one of the more notable ones. The source material portrays him as a hulking, hard-drinking communist who's an ally to the titular heroes, though he crosses paths with Billy Butcher later on. The TV series, meanwhile, depicts him as a brutish Russian villain who picks on Mother's Milk. Both iterations of the character are entertaining, but the comic book version has more depth. Still, reimagining him as a villain is interesting, and his unique abilities have created some wild moments on the screen.
With Homelander (Antony Starr) essentially becoming the president of the United States at the end of "The Boys" season 4, the fifth installment will see the country controlled by supes with totalitarian leanings, so Love Sausage might serve their corrupt cause. However, the show still has time to flip the script and turn him into the hero he was originally envisioned as.
Regardless of the plans for Love Sausage on "The Boys," the title of the season 5 premiere implies that he'll be featured in a meaningful capacity. If that's the case, viewers can look forward to some tentacle-induced mayhem from a supe with a great, big, bushy beard.