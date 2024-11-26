The Boys Season 5 Episode 1 Title Teases The Return Of A Disgusting Supe

"The Boys" season 5 promises to be grim and brutal. Series creator Eric Kripke claims all bets are off and any character could meet their maker once and for all. If that doesn't sound depressing enough, Kripke took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the upcoming season's first episode is called "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," which teases the return of Love Sausage (Derek Johns) — a grizzly supe with the ability to turn his manhood into a killer tentacle.

The episode's title is lifted from Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Peter Snejbjerg's "The Boys" #14, which is heavily centered on Love Sausage. The story sees him team up with Wee Hughie to take the fight to Russian organized crime, which proves to be difficult after Love Sausage's weapon grows uncomfortably large during a strip club sequence. The equipped supe's manhood is his greatest his weapon, but it's also his kryptonite.

Love Sausage has a minor role in the first four seasons of Kripke's adaptation, but he could be promoted in season 5. The "Boys" season 4 finale ended with the endowed supe knocking out Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) with his massive member, suggesting that he'll pose more of a threat in the upcoming episodes. Furthermore, the character deserves more chances to shine, as the "Boys" TV series has barely scratched the surface of his potential.