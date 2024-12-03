Kiernan Shipka's Thanksgiving-Themed Romantic Comedy Is A Streaming Hit On Max

Holiday movies have been with us for some time, but we now live in an era of the holiday streaming movie. This year, Hulu managed to get Ben Stiller for their Christmas effort "Nutcrackers," while Max recruited Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina Spellman in two seasons of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," for the Thanksgiving-themed rom com "Sweethearts."

Since "Sabrina" was canceled due to the global pandemic, Shipka has appeared in "Back to the Future"-like slasher comedy "Totally Killer," and Roku's TV remake of "Swimming with Sharks." In 2024, she had small parts in the box office record-breaking "Twisters," and Oz Perkins' hit horror effort "Longlegs." But alongside Nico Hiraga, she's the star of "Sweethearts," which comes from co-writer and first time director Jordan Weiss.

The film sees Shipka play Jamie, a college freshman who has been friends with Hiraga's Ben since the eighth grade. The two friends are both still in relationships with their high school sweethearts, but make a pact to break up with their partners over the Thanksgiving break. Of course, this wouldn't be a rom com without some sort of unresolved sexual tension between the two leads, of which there's plenty in this latest holiday streaming offering. All of which, it seems, is a recipe for success, as "Sweethearts" is currently dominating the Max most-watched charts.