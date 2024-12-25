Nosferatu And Lily-Rose Depp Put A Freaky Cap On The Biggest Trend In 2024 Horror

This article contains some spoilers for "Nosferatu."

For the most part, a trend that emerges during any particular year of cinema doesn't have anything genuinely competitive about it. Sure, there may be the "Dante's Peak" and "Volcano," "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon" years, where highly similar projects are developed to compete with each other, but most trends that occur are less about an intentional duel and are more an indication of where the culture's head is at. Remember 2017, when a John Denver song turned up in no less than five separate movies? While there's no one catch-all explanation for such a thing happening, it's intriguing and potentially illuminating to identify the trend and see what, if anything, it speaks to in the contemporary real world.

When identifying a trend in art, especially cinema, it's important to remember that films are made on a time delay — the movies of 2024 were shot, for the most part, in 2023, they were conceived even earlier than that, and so on. Additionally, although the news is delivered to us as up-to-the-minute as possible, the effect of life-changing events happen slowly, too. To use a pertinent example, although we received word in 2022 of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the historic case that allowed women autonomy over their own bodies with regard to unwanted pregnancies, the ramifications of that backwards decision are now starting to crop up everywhere. Hence the trend of horror films in 2024 dealing with unnatural (and very much unwanted) pregnancies, female oppression, female rage, and so on.

It's perhaps because of this real-life trauma coupled with rising buzz on social media (including news of a high-profile remake) that 1981's "Possession" has only grown in stature and awareness in the last few years. Andrzej Żuławski's surreal, histrionic film about the destruction of a marriage (if not a country, and/or the world) contains one of the most iconic portrayals of complex female rage and mental imbalance by actor Isabelle Adjani. Her performance has also inspired a trend amongst the horror films of 2024, culminating with Lily-Rose Depp's incredible turn in Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu."