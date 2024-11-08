The First Reactions To Bill Skarsgard's Nosferatu Have Critics United

Some lucky critics got to see an early screening of Robert Eggers' take on the classic vampire tale "Nosferatu" — and they all say it freaking rules.

The film, which stars Bill Skårsgard as the titular bloodsucker alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe (among many others), is already earning raves from the fortunate folks who got to see it first. "'Nosferatu:' strangely comforting this week to watch a film that feels conjured from the darkest depths of pure evil," critic Jordan Raup wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Eggers' most assured work, one in which you can feel his obsessions flow through every nocturnal frame. Lily Rose-Depp and Bill Skarsgard are out of this world." Carlos Aguilar agreed, saying, "After a few months I can finally share I loved ['Nosferatu']. It further crystallizes Eggers' exploration of evil as an elemental force, as inherent to existence as desire, emerging from the same divinity as kindness. It's so inextricable from us, fighting it demands great sacrifice."

"Robert Eggers' ['Nosferatu'] is a knockout," Gizmodo and io9 reporter Germain Lussier raved. "Gory, creepy, propulsive, with a hint of devilish humor. Lily-Rose Depp is fantastic as the woman at the center of it all and Bill Skarsgard's vampire is wholly unique and grounded. Not my favorite Eggers but excellent nevertheless."