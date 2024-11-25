The Real Reason Brad Pitt & George Clooney's Wolfs 2 Was Canceled

If you were looking forward to a new "Wolfs" cinematic universe, I hope you're sitting down. The Apple TV+ original movie made quite a splash earlier this year, led by A-list stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a buzzy thriller as two competing "fixers" — essentially the same shady occupation as Clooney's character from "Michael Clayton" — and reuniting them in live action for the first time since Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy and "Burn After Reading." The film received relatively positive reviews (including from yours truly, which you can read here) and marked a refreshing return to form for Jon Watts, the director who's been mired in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his "Spider-Man" movies since his promising debut "Cop Car." According to the streamer, it became its highest-viewed movie ever, the production left Clooney and Pitt (and Watts) extremely well-compensated, and it even resulted in a pre-release announcement of a sequel already in the works.

So, what's the problem? Well, the big, hairy fly in the ointment in all this was the fact that Apple executives made the choice to unceremoniously dump the film on streaming after giving it a token, weeklong, and very limited theatrical release. Of course, this came despite initial plans to release the movie in theaters worldwide. As miffed as the film's two co-leads must've been by this twist, Watts himself apparently took it as a serious slight. In a somewhat surprising reveal, Variety has confirmed a report by Collider that the sequel has been put on hold indefinitely, if not canceled altogether.

The real drama in all of this, however, is that this decision wasn't made by Apple TV+, but by Watts. Now, he's making the rare move of publicly speaking out and explaining exactly what went down ... and possibly burning down a bridge with the streamer in the process.