What Is The Highest-Grossing Horror Movie Of All Time?

Horror has been one of the most consistent money makers for Hollywood pretty much ever since movies became a popular form of entertainment for the masses. Even dating back to the days of "Nosferatu" and the early Universal Monsters films, it's a genre that delivers consistently yet, very frequently, gets very little respect. Even so, studios will continue going back to this well because when a horror movie breaks through with audiences, it can mean big money.

There have been plenty of blockbuster horror movies throughout history, from director William Friedkin's Oscar-winning, groundbreaking "The Exorcist" to more recent success stories like "Alien: Romulus." It's a never ending well that can be tapped over and over again when all else fails. But there is one that stands tall above the rest to hold the distinction as the highest-grossing horror movie in the history of the box office.

The movie in question hit theaters in 2017 and came from the mind of a horror master, namely Stephen King. "It," which still ranks as arguably the greatest book King has ever written, was adapted as a miniseries in 1990 by ABC. Eventually, though, Warner Bros. brought King's novel about the evil clown named Pennywise to the big screen under the direction of Andy Muschietti. The resulting film captured the attention of audiences all around the world becoming a true pop culture phenomenon. No horror movie has made more money than "It" before or since.