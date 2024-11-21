The 30 Best Movies On Peacock Right Now

There's nothing better than curling up in front of the boob tube on a Friday night with a bucket full of popcorn to watch a classic piece of cinema. Luckily, in this day and age, movies are readily accessible on various streaming platforms. Peacock, in particular, carries a surprising amount of top-notch films to ensure that popcorn doesn't go to waste.

While perusing their streaming library, there were roughly 60 movies on Peacock that I'd happily watch any day, ranging from blockbuster franchises like "Harry Potter" to quirky comedies like "Billy Madison" — not to mention the endless supply of Hallmark and original movies. Of course, we couldn't include all our favorites, but we've narrowed it down to a Top 30, ranked from great to, well, greater. I wholeheartedly recommend every single movie on this list.

While some are ranked higher than others, we'd gladly kick back and watch any of these picks any day of the week. So here are the best movies streaming on Peacock right now.