Unlike The Dinos Of Jurassic World, Twisters Evolved With The Real Science Of Tornadoes

"Twisters," much like the original "Twister," isn't a realistic movie, but when it comes to the science behind the main character's plan to kill tornadoes in their tracks, it's at least trying to be believable. Kate's plan wouldn't work in real life, but it's based on a reasonable scientific understanding of how tornadoes operate, and it reflects the decades of extra research that's gone into tornadeos since the first movie came out.

"In the original 'Twister,' the idea of putting these Dorothy sensor balls into a tornado is completely science fiction, but it inspired a generation of people to want to do scientific research on storms," Director Lee Isaac Chung told The Hollywood Reporter. "With ["Twisters"], the endeavor that Kate [Daisy Edgar-Jones] is on to see if she can disrupt the dynamics of a tornado, this is also based on a lot of science fiction. We're just theorizing, and it's definitely not something we want people to be doing, but we wanted the film to pay homage to science and research and conducting very big ideas out there."

It's in step with how scientific understanding of tornadoes has evolved. "The amount of data available is amazing now compared to 30 years ago," said meteorologist Kevin Kelleher, who was consulted on both "Twister" films. That shift was reflected in the goals of the new movie's protagonists, who are less concerned with understanding tornadoes and more focused on stopping them. The technology the new movie uses to "collapse" tornadoes isn't real, writes one science journalist, but it's based on the real practice of "cloud seeding." The series' evolution is a step up from another franchise that began in the '90s, "Jurassic Park," which has often struggled to get with the times.