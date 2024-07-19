It's Easy To See How Helen Hunt Could Have Fit Into Twisters

(This article contains major spoilers for "Twisters," so beware.)

While it seems like "Twisters" is a sequel to the hit natural disaster action drama "Twister" from 1996, it's actually more of a reboot. In fact, it even borders on being a remake. There are no legacy characters returning in "Twisters," and there are no references to the events of the first movie. The closest "Twisters" comes to carrying elements over from the original "Twister" is the use of an old "Dorothy" machine used to release censors into tornadoes for gathering weather data. But beyond that, this is a follow-up with all-new characters in a familiar story about two competing teams of storm chasers, each of them in it for different reasons.

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Where the Crawdads Sing") takes the lead as Kate, a storm chaser aspiring to figure out how to collapse a tornado by manipulating the weather conditions that fuel it. But when one of her attempts brings her face to face with a powerful EF5 tornado near home hometown in Oklahoma, three of her fellow chasers (including one that she loves dearly) end up dead, and she takes a desk job at a New York City weather center, far away from the dangerous area known as Tornado Alley. Of course, Kate ends up called back into action by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos), whose investors have provided him with the funds to pay for state-of-the-art radar technology that allow them to create the most detailed model of an active tornado ever. Back to Tornado Alley we go!

Meanwhile, another storm chaser named Tyler (Glen Powell), who calls himself a tornado wrangler, is racking up YouTube views by pulling off risky stunts inside tornadoes. With a customized truck that can drill into the ground and a team equipped with a bunch of cool gadgets, he drives straight into tornadoes to do things like launch fireworks up into the funnel, and he sells t-shirts and more with his cartoon face on them. But he's not just some redneck daredevil — he also has extensive and legitimate meteorological education.

With the rivalry between these two teams echoing the original "Twister," as illustrated in the "Twisters" trailers, it's a wonder that there isn't a more direct line to the blockbuster predecessor. However, once you've seen the movie, it's clear how Helen Hunt could have fit into the film if the studio would have brought her back.