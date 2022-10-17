A Twister Sequel Has Touched Ground, Seeking Director And Helen Hunt

Everybody, take cover! A sequel to the 1996 blockbuster "Twister" has finally been greenlit, and it is currently seeking some very interesting names to join its ranks. Officially called "Twisters," Deadline broke the news of the sequel's existence, which will be distributed by Amblin Entertainment and co-financed with Universal Pictures and Warner Bros.

The script for the sequel was written by Mark L. Smith, and will reportedly focus on the relationship between the original film's Jo (Helen Hunt) and her daughter. According to Deadline, it was personally approved by Steven Spielberg, who helped fast-track its development under the guidance of director Joseph Kosinski. However, it stalled for some time, with the "Top Gun: Maverick" director taking on a new project for Apple in the meantime.

Thankfully, it's getting back on track, only with the director's seat ripe for the taking.

That doesn't mean Amblin isn't looking, however. Among the potential candidates for the position are Dan Trachtenberg ("Prey"), Travis Knight ("Bumblebee"), and the duo of Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi ("Free Solo"). The latter, in particular, could be an inspired pick for the project; their Oscar-winning documentary featured some extremely intense aerial shots that could be replicated in a narrative framework. However, no decisions or offers have been made as of yet.