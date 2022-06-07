Apple Lands Joseph Kosinski's Untitled Brad Pitt-Starring Formula One Movie, Somehow Not The Pitt Crew

This is an evergreen reminder that no one in Hollywood should be allowed to name their own movies and everyone at /Film should be naming them instead! We're all too smart, funny, and hot. But you know who else is having a smart, funny, and hot moment? Your friends at Apple because they finally locked down the exclusive movie rights they've been chasing since January 2022. Maybe this is a reminder to never give up, but maybe it's also a reminder that it's easier to not give up if you have an indescribable amount of money and resources? So, you know, instead of texting that person you've been thinking about, maybe send them a Venmo and buy the exclusive rights to their heart?

Anyway, Apple has locked down the Formula One racing movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") they've been drooling over. Of course, the big names don't stop there. The yet-to-be-named project will also feature the producing power of Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman (both of whom worked on "Top Gun: Maverick"), as well as actual Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. The "Top Gun: Maverick" reunion doesn't end there though, as writer Ehren Kruger will also be joining this high octane racing party.

These are clearly people who love making movies about fast things and I can't blame them.