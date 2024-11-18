Frasier Season 2 Pays Tribute To One Of Kelsey Grammer's Worst Movies

Kelsey Grammer is currently enjoying a great deal of success with the revival of "Frasier," a series that has been running on Paramount+ since October 2023. The original "Frasier," itself a spinoff of "Cheers," starred Grammer as the titular character, a radio psychologist whose persnickety attitudes and tastes invited all manner of zany shenanigans into his life. The original show lasted 264 episodes over 11 seasons, making it one of the most successful sitcoms of its decade.

But, as many might be able to point out, Grammer's career has been wildly varied in success. He often shows up in films, yet he has headlined far more bombs than hits. Grammer has played Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast in several live-action "X-Men" movies, but he has also appeared in a slew of weird, low-budget, straight-to-home-media schlock. Who could forget, for instance, the bizarre glories of Andrew Lawrence's "Money Plane" (the film where he played a character called Darius Emmanuel Grouch III, aka The Rumble)? Grammer has similarly starred in numerous low-rent Christmas movies, including "Mr. St. Nick" in 2002, a musical version of "A Christmas Carol" in 2004, and "Father Christmas is Back."

That last one, a 2021 Netflix release, seemed to barely make a blip on the radar and only has a 12 audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, yet it somehow secured a sequel in 2022 called "Christmas in Paradise" (a film so obscure, it's not even mentioned on Grammer's Wikipedia page). "Paradise" itself only holds a paltry 3.6 score on IMDb and stars Elizabeth Hurley as Grammer's onscreen daughter (!).

Now, it seems that the makers of the "Frasier" revival wanted to playfully nod to Grammer's notable Christmas failures in their own series. The show's Christmas-adjacent season 2 finale is even titled "Father Christmas" in what appears to be a reference to Grammer's not-so-jolly holiday films.