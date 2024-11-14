Frasier's Latest Christmas Episode Gives Kelsey Grammer Another Chance To Activate The Waterworks

Kelsey Grammer has been crying quite a bit of late. He cried prior to the launch of the "Frasier" revival. He cried during the production of the "Frasier" revival. And he teared up during the eighth episode of season 2, where Frasier returns to Seattle in what was ultimately a missed opportunity for the series. In the episode, as the good doctor prepares to deliver his famous "I'm listening" catchphrase while sitting at the very desk from which he hosted his talk radio show for 11 years, Frasier — and therefore Grammer — is clearly emotional, and rightly so.

The actor being perpetually on the verge of tears is understandable. Frasier is a character he has played since 1984 when he first appeared on "Cheers." As such, Grammer has portrayed the lovable psychiatrist across four decades and three separate series (more, if you count his guest appearances on shows like "Wings"). What's more, the character literally gave Grammer a career, so you can imagine that the man has a lot of emotion tied up in Frasier Crane.

Much of that seems to have manifested in the revival series itself, which opened with a touching tribute to the late John Mahoney, who played Frasier's dad Martin on the original sitcom. That first season also ended with a tear-jerker of a finale, in which Frasier receives a box of his father's Christmas decorations from his widow, Ronee. The same episode saw Dr. Crane meet with his longtime producer Roz (Peri Gilpin) in a moving reunion that was one of the revival series' best moments.

Now, season 2 of the series has wrapped up with another emotional Christmas finale that gives Grammer yet another reason to activate the waterworks.