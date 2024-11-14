Frasier's Latest Christmas Episode Gives Kelsey Grammer Another Chance To Activate The Waterworks
Kelsey Grammer has been crying quite a bit of late. He cried prior to the launch of the "Frasier" revival. He cried during the production of the "Frasier" revival. And he teared up during the eighth episode of season 2, where Frasier returns to Seattle in what was ultimately a missed opportunity for the series. In the episode, as the good doctor prepares to deliver his famous "I'm listening" catchphrase while sitting at the very desk from which he hosted his talk radio show for 11 years, Frasier — and therefore Grammer — is clearly emotional, and rightly so.
The actor being perpetually on the verge of tears is understandable. Frasier is a character he has played since 1984 when he first appeared on "Cheers." As such, Grammer has portrayed the lovable psychiatrist across four decades and three separate series (more, if you count his guest appearances on shows like "Wings"). What's more, the character literally gave Grammer a career, so you can imagine that the man has a lot of emotion tied up in Frasier Crane.
Much of that seems to have manifested in the revival series itself, which opened with a touching tribute to the late John Mahoney, who played Frasier's dad Martin on the original sitcom. That first season also ended with a tear-jerker of a finale, in which Frasier receives a box of his father's Christmas decorations from his widow, Ronee. The same episode saw Dr. Crane meet with his longtime producer Roz (Peri Gilpin) in a moving reunion that was one of the revival series' best moments.
Now, season 2 of the series has wrapped up with another emotional Christmas finale that gives Grammer yet another reason to activate the waterworks.
The Frasier season 2 finale might be the most emotional episode yet
The finale of "Frasier" season 1 actually stacked up quite well against Christmas episodes from the original sitcom. It managed to work in some farcical elements which were so integral to the OG series' comedy and, much like its predecessor, also conjured the kind of coziness one would hope to feel from a festive installment of "Frasier." But by far the best moment came when Peri Gilpin's Roz showed up on Frasier's doorstep and the two embraced in a moment that surely had fans of the '90s series tearing up. If not, then Kelsey Grammer and his writers are having another crack at reducing you to a blubbering heap with the season 2 finale, which features quite possibly the most moving storyline yet. This time, however, the show isn't leaning so heavily on nostalgia to elicit the tears.
Instead, British comedy legend Nicholas Lyndhurst takes center stage as Alan, Frasier's buddy and fellow Harvard professor, who begins the episode by channeling the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge himself. The reason for his despondence is the fact that his estranged daughter, Nora (Rayne Bidder), is in town and refuses to speak to him after 20 years of non-communication. Of course, Frasier can't help but meddle, concocting an elaborate plan to reunite the pair which ends with Nora rebuking her father in public for even trying to reconnect.
As such, the episode deals with a running theme from the original — namely, Frasier's penchant for getting involved in things he shouldn't. But rather than acting as a critique of the doctor's proclivity for meddling, the episode chalks it up to his romanticism. Or, as Alan puts it, "Nobody loves with a bigger heart than Frasier Crane." This by itself is enough to stir some emotion among fans of the original series, who surely fell in love with the character not for his misguided elitism but his perpetually endearing romanticism. But if that wasn't enough to get everyone feeling a bit misty, the episode goes on to deliver a truly moving conclusion.
The Frasier season 2 finale is actually quite good
After Alan is chastised by his long-lost daughter, he retreats to his office, where a desperate Frasier apologizes and tries to convince his friend to attend his Christmas Eve party. Alan says he'll think about it, before Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) takes it upon himself to talk to Nora. Once again, the episode picks up on themes established in the original sitcom, with Freddy bonding with Nora over their shared experience of having their fathers work during their adolescence rather than spending time with them.
Ultimately, Alan decides to attend the Christmas Eve soirée, and is overcome with emotion when Nora shows up and the two reconnect. The scene where Alan finally meets his grandchild is, admittedly, very touching, and once he, Nora, and the baby re-enter the party, guess who's looking a bit teary-eyed? Yep, Kelsey Grammer.
Again, there is absolutely nothing wrong with Grammer's obvious love for Frasier and the world he inhabits. It's actually quite touching in and of itself. But it's not necessarily the emotional elements of the season 2 finale that make it a decent episode in a somewhat uneven series. Giving Alan more of a spotlight adds a touch more depth to his character, who thus far has been a one-dimensional jaded drunk who delivers cynical one-liners when needed (none of which is Nicholas Lyndhurst's fault, but the writers'). With the season 2 finale, however, the writers might have actually managed to make one of the ensemble cast a little more interesting, which bodes well for a potential third season — one which will hopefully feature Niles actor David Hyde Pierce, and will almost certainly feature Kelsey Grammer continuing to get upset, sometimes in teary ways.