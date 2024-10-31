Frasier Season 2 Just Made A Huge Change To A Classic Character From The Original Series

This article contains spoilers for "Frasier" season 2.

The "Frasier" revival might be struggling without the involvement of the original cast, but it has brought back plenty of fan-favorite characters to satiate fans of the '90s sitcom. The most notable example is Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle, who appeared in the "Frasier" revival's season 1 finale — an episode that actually stacked up quite well against Christmas episodes from the original series. But we've also seen Frasier's ex-wife Lilith Sternin show up, alongside the return of one of the best recurring characters from the OG "Frasier," Harriet Sansom Harris' machiavellian agent Bebe Glazer.

Now, with episode 8 of the revival's second season, Frasier has returned to Seattle, the city that hosted him for all 11 seasons of the original run of the show. Unfortunately, the episode, entitled, "Thank You, Dr. Crane," does not include the long-awaited return of David Hyde Pierce's Niles, but it does bring back yet more fan-favorite characters as a result of Frasier visiting his old radio station, KACL. Waiting for him at the station are KACL's food critic Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert) and Dan Butler's beloved lively sports show host Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe.

First appearing in season 1, episode 2, "Space Quest," Bulldog immediately established himself as a thorn in Frasier's side, interrupting the doctor's reading by barreling into his studio with his signature whistle and gong and commandeering the room to present the Gonzo Sports Show. As the series progressed, Bulldog maintained his brash and boorish demeanor, frequently rubbing Frasier up the wrong way and providing a crass foil to the doctor's general stuffiness. But Bulldog and the Doctor also grew closer throughout 11 seasons, and by the time "Frasier" wrapped up in 2004, the Gonzo Sports Show host had become one of the most beloved supporting characters on the series.

All of which makes his return a pretty big deal for any "Frasier" fan — especially since the writers of the revival series have made a major change to Bulldog's character.