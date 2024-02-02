Dan Butler Got His Start On A Beloved '80s Show Years Before Becoming Bulldog On Frasier

Until the neither disappointing nor remarkable "Frasier" reboot, the beloved sitcom on which it was based had been off the air for almost 20 years. Running from 1993 to 2004, "Frasier" came to represent the gold standard for '90s sitcoms, alongside contemporary hits such as "Friends" and "Seinfeld." A big part of the show's success was that star Kelsey Grammer seemed to have been born to play the titular doctor, portraying his egoism and fastidiousness with the perfect balance of humor and earnestness. But the show was also propelled by a truly stellar supporting cast.

David Hyde Pierce might have thought the script for the "Frasier" pilot was "terrible" at first, but he very quickly realized how well-written the show was and throughout the show's run delivered a consistently brilliant performance as Frasier's equally stuffy brother, Niles. Alongside Peri Gilpin as Frasier's radio producer, Roz, John Mahoney as Frasier and Niles' father, Martin, and Jane Leeves as Martin's carer and housekeeper Daphne, Hyde Pierce helped elevate the show to a level few sitcoms ever reach.

But even beyond these central characters, the show was bolstered by some excellent guest stars and recurring characters. Take, for instance, Dan Butler, who played Bob "Bulldog" Brisco, the brash and ultra-macho host of "The Gonzo Sports Show." Butler's committed performance was, like his co-stars, perfectly-pitched, with Bulldog providing a great foil for Frasier, whose urbanity clashed with the boorish nature of his KACL colleague.

If you grew up with "Frasier" you might well only know Butler for his role on the show. In fact, you might be under the impression that he got his start on the series. But while Bulldog is inarguably his best-known role, the actor had debuted on TV a full decade before "Frasier" arrived.