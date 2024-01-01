Cheers' Writers Ran Into Some Trouble When Crafting John Cleese's Cameo Episode

The current generation will likely know John Cleese for his Tweets and his GB News project "The Dinosaur Hour," which recently saw him trading witticisms with Stephen Fry in a 12th-century castle for some reason. Which is a shame because at one time he was pretty much unanimously viewed as a British national treasure and comedy great. So much so that when he dropped in on the "Cheers" crowd back in the '80s, he basically caused the whole show to buckle under the weight of his reputation, at least until the writers managed to compose themselves enough to get his episode back on track.

Appearing in the season 5 installment "Simon Says," Cleese played Dr. Simon Finch-Royce, a renowned marriage counselor and friend of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane, who at one time attended Oxford with the distinguished doctor. Presumably, in the "Cheers"-verse, Finch-Royce was also a friend of Alan Cornwall, Frasier's other old Oxford pal who's portrayed by British comedy legend, Nicholas Lyndhurst, on the neither disappointing nor remarkable "Frasier" revival that debuted in 2023.

Helmed by "Cheers" co-creator and illustrious sitcom director James Burrows, "Simon Says" saw Dr. Finch-Royce dragged into the long-running will-they/won't-they dynamic between Ted Danson's Sam and Shelley Long's Diane. After telling the couple they aren't right for each other, the doctor found himself hounded by Diane, who was insistent that he reconsider his view of the pair. Unable to take any more badgering, Cleese's character eventually relented and told Sam and Diane they're "the most perfectly matched couple on the face of the earth."

Matching Cleese with the "Cheers" dynamic, however, proved to be a tad difficult.