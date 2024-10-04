The Simpsons Season 36 Forces The Family To Vacation With Their Greatest Villain

Sideshow Bob first appeared on "The Simpsons" in the episode "The Telltale Head" (February 25, 1990), merely as a background character on "The Krusty the Clown Show." That episode was significant, as it was also the first appearance of Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta), Reverend Lovejoy (Harry Shearer), the bullies Dolph, Jimbo, and Kearny (Tress MacNeille, Tress MacNeille, and Nancy Cartwright), and Apu (Hank Azaria).

Only a few episodes later, however, Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) would star in "Krusty Gets Busted" (April 29, 1990), an episode that saw the TV sidekick framing his clown employer, Krusty, for armed robbery. It seems that Bob, a professionally trained actor, resented having to play second-fiddle to an ungrateful star, and wanted revenge. Ultimately, it was Bart (Cartwright) who figured out Bob's scheme and who exonerated Krusty. Bob began hating Bart and began plotting revenge from prison.

The palm tree-haired actor returned in "Black Widower" (April 9, 1992), wherein he tries to marry and exploit Bart's aunt Selma (Julie Kavner), although he wouldn't really rise to supervillain status until "Cape Feare" (October 7, 1993) wherein he was released from prison, and aimed to murder Bart once and for all, even stalking the family as they undergo witness protective services. Bob has since appeared in over a dozen "Simpsons" episodes, each time expressing his villainous rage, and his evil plots to kill Bart or undo a vital institution.

And, as it has now been revealed in a special sneak preview in EW, Bob will return again, this time within a winking spoof of "The White Lotus." It seems that the Simpsons and Bob will find themselves staying at the same swanky resort ... with Bob possessing the upper hand. Thanks to a deal with the devil, the Simpsons will have to share space with their most hated enemy.