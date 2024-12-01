James Gunn Wasn't The First Person To Root For Lesbian Velma

On December 31, 2020, film/TV critic David Opie tweeted, "No one is 'born bi,' you watch 'Scooby-Doo' at a formative age and the whole cast turns you bi." The post, featuring photos of the cast of the 2002 "Scooby-Doo" movie, received 19,000 retweets and 135,000 likes, which might seem strange considering that there's nothing about the movie that has anything to do with bisexuality. At least, not on paper.

The vibes, however, are indeed pretty queer. The movie stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, all of whom are beloved within the queer community for one reason or another. More importantly, "Scooby Doo" as a franchise has always had a strong queer fanbase. Part of that's due to how the cartoon's aesthetics borrowed heavily from the countercultural movement of the '60s and '70s, and partly it's because of how precious a character Velma is. With her frumpy orange outfit and her general disinterest in romance, Velma made for a strong kids' role model as a woman who was valued for her brains, not her looks, and who was never asked by the rest of the gang to change this aspect of herself.

Because Velma already breaks with a lot of gender expectations simply by existing, it wasn't a stretch for some viewers to start speculating. After all, it is sort of suspicious that she could recognize Daphne's moans like that, and it seems odd that all the male love interests she does get tend to quickly fizzle out. She's never had chemistry with men, no matter how much the writers tried to give her some. The result is that the Gay Velma Theory was more popular than even the Gay Fred Theory, and became a constant running joke among the fandom.

In the wake of the explicitly gay Velma in 2022's excellent "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!", not to mention the bisexual Velma in the less excellent Max series, younger fans often point to the 2002 "Scooby-Doo" movie as being what helped it all happen. Velma wasn't a lesbian in that film, but writer James Gunn totally wanted her to be one — only to have her queerness repeatedly shut down by the Warner Bros higher-ups. But it's worth remembering that Gunn was basing his lesbian Velma plan on fan theories that were already popular, and already being acknowledged in newspapers around the country.