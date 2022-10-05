New Scooby-Doo Movie Finally Gives Velma The Gay Crush She Deserves

"Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" first aired on CBS back in 1969, and for much of the franchise's existence, there has been rampant speculation amongst the fans regarding the sexuality of one of the principal characters, Velma Dinkley. After countless shows and movies, both animated and live-action, over the last 53 years, there has been a desire for Velma to be canonically queer. There's been insinuation, suggestion, and whole host of fan fiction, but they had yet to outright depict her having an attraction to women. Well, now they have.

Velma, as voiced by Kate Micucci, finally gets to go gaga for a lady in the latest movie about Scooby and the gang, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!," which recently hit VOD. Upon first setting eyes on monster costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), Velma instantly falls head over heels for her, thanks to her intelligence and wardrobe choices (Velma loves a turtleneck). And this is full-on, cartoon smitten, complete with bright red cheeks and glasses that fog over. They even do a parody of Tchaikovsky's iconic music from his "Romeo and Juliet" that has appeared in so many movies and television shows as shorthand for instantly falling in love. And if that wasn't explicit enough for you, Velma literally screams, "I'm crushing big time!"

The movie doesn't specify whether Velma is a lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, or fall somewhere else on the queer spectrum, but it does firmly establish her within that community. It may have taken a long time, but it finally happened.