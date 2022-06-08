Scooby-Doo Fans Can Now Stay In The Mystery Machine, Courtesy Of Matthew Lillard's AirBnb

If you're a millennial, you probably have a soft spot for the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movie in your cold, dead heart. For all the fans out there, this little piece of pop culture news will probably tickle you pink: Shaggy himself, Matthew Lillard, revealed that he is hosting an AirBnb in a souped out Mystery Machine.

Lillard, also known for playing Stu Macher in "Scream" and Stevo in "SLC Punk," took to Instagram to share a video of himself with the Mystery Machine parked on a dark beach. He also shared videos to his Instagram stories, in which he did a tour of the living space, a simple, small pitch in the back of the van. It's decked out in a period accurate vibe, and it even includes a clothing rack full of costumes from the gang.

In a later Instagram story, Lillard even fielded some shock from fans over the opportunity and assured them, "Yes, it's real." The groovy van can be rented out by any average joe interested in reliving their childhood for a bit.

AirBnb promoted the exciting opportunity via Twitter as well. "Zoinks! Can you believe it's been 20 years since we've been blessed with the legendary live action Scooby-Doo film?" they wrote. "To celebrate this historic occasion, @matthewlillard is hosting the Mystery Machine on Airbnb." According to the company, bookings will start on June 16 at 1:00 PM ET.