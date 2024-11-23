The Most Disappointing Part Of Gladiator II Is Truly Baffling

After the original "Gladiator" was released in 2000, the story of a Roman General forced to become a slave and a gladiator in the Colosseum went on to take the Academy Awards by storm. It earned a whopping 12 nominations, and it went on to win the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, as well as Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. But there's one key piece of "Gladiator" that didn't take home the trophy, despite being nominated: Hans Zimmer's incredible original score, which lost out to Tan Dun's soundtrack for "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

Despite not winning the Oscar, "Gladiator" would become one of the most influential scores in cinema at the time. So many movies tried to replicate the power of Hans Zimmer's beautiful, triumphant, and magnificent music. In particular, the theme that emerges early on in the film's action-packed opening battle sequence is one of the most respected pieces of cinematic music of the 21st century. Waiting to charge within the track titled "The Battle," Zimmer has a pair of truly epic themes that help make General Maximus (Russell Crowe) look like the kind of Roman hero who deserves to have sculptures and paintings made of his conquests.

The first theme begins around the two-minute mark, where a crescendo begins that leads to one of the brass-fueled themes that has horns blaring in attack. Later in "The Battle," around the 5:52 mark, we get the second theme that really feels like a battle charge composition. These two themes are so epic that they're brought back into play later in the movie when Maximus and the rest of his gladiator cohorts are forced to face the barbarian horde. You can hear them much closer in proximity to each other in the aptly titled track "Barbarian Horde" starting 4:43.

Why am I getting so hyper-specific with these themes from "Gladiator," you might be wondering. Well, it's because "Gladiator II" makes the unfortunate mistake of not referring back to these themes in any capacity.