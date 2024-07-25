The Real Reason Composer Hans Zimmer Isn't Returning For Gladiator 2

When Ridley Scott took his curious side route back into the "Alien" universe with 2012's "Prometheus," the oft-discussed notion of a "Gladiator" sequel started to feel not so far fetched. If the filmmaker was open to revisiting the enormously influential sci-fi horror masterpiece that transformed him overnight into one of Hollywood's most celebrated (and imitated) directors, why not step back into the arena for another Roman Empire throwdown? The film's enduring popularity on cable and streaming outlets meant even the cash-strapped Paramount would give him all the money in the world to spend as he saw fit. As for critics and awards voters, they've a long history of embracing sequels provided they're not desperate cash grabs. When you can line up a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, you're going to be taken very seriously.

Though Russell Crowe, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Maximus in "Gladiator," won't be returning for "Gladiator II" (he kinda died in the first one), cinematographer John Mathieson and production designer Arthur Max were more than happy to join Scott for a return trip to the second century. Judging by the first trailer for "Gladiator II," they've perfectly recaptured the look and feel of that world while adding some tantalizing new wrinkles. (There be sharks in the Colosseum!) As for the music of "Gladiator," you might notice a slight change. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer declined the opportunity to expand on his original Oscar-nominated score, leaving the door open for his protege and longtime collaborator Harry Gregson-Williams to bring the symphonic fury to the savagery of ancient Rome.

But why did Zimmer bow out?