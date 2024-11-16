The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Are About The End Of The World (November 2024)

Streaming on Prime Video.

The original "Cloverfield" was a viral marketing sensation. Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Matt Reeves, the found footage monster movie built up a ton of buzz thanks to mysterious trailers and online tidbits. After the film came out and turned a profit, rumors of a sequel persisted for years, but for the longest time, one failed to materialize. Then, in January of 2016, a trailer arrived attached to the Michael Bay film "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." The trailer was vague and mysterious, and then suddenly, the title "CLOVERFIELD" popped up on the screen. The internet was suddenly abuzz! The film was, of course, "10 Cloverfield Lane," and while production on the project was known, the world at large had no idea this was going to be a "Cloverfield" movie. And to be fair, "10 Cloverfield Lane" isn't a sequel to "Cloverfield." Instead, the idea was that "Cloverfield" would become a kind of brand-name for secret genre films that arrived unexpectedly. It was a really neat idea that was sadly killed off by the highly disappointing Netflix movie "The Cloverfield Paradox."

But while that movie may have failed, "10 Cloverfield Lane" is a total blast. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and co-written by Damien Chazelle, "10 Cloverfield Lane" is a limited location thriller about a young woman named Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who gets into a car accident and wakes up trapped in an underground bunker belonging to the mysterious, threatening Howard (John Goodman). Also in the bunker: a friendly guy named Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.). Howard explains that some sort of apocalyptic attack has happened outside, and everyone has to remain in the bunker for their own safety. Michelle is understandably skeptical about all of this, but a series of events convinces her that Howard may be telling the truth. And yet, doubt remains, and that's where the thriller aspect of the film takes root. Clever, simple, and effective, "10 Cloverfield Lane" is intense and scary, and still holds up.