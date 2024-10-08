The Sadistic Horror Movie That Terrifier 3's Director Says Gives Art The Clown A Run For His Money [Exclusive]

The core themes that run throughout "The Sadness" might feel a bit muddled, as the increasingly gratuitous nature of the violence distracts us from delving deeper, with the gravity of the outbreak being depravity personified. The themes of mutation and loss of humanity are a tad different from similar stories such as "The Last of Us" — where the uninfected are poised as more morally hollow than those affected by a contagion — as "The Sadness" interprets societal collapse in the most extreme way imaginable. While most infected beings go straight for the kill, the mutated in "The Sadness" revel in torture and assault, where their loss of humanity paves the path for a kind of sadism unthinkable within the bounds of civil, livable society. It is a vicious film that talks about gendered violence, the apathy that precedes global disasters, and how the intricacies of individual lives get lost in the madness embraced by the masses.

While Leone mentioned "The Sadness," Jericho talked about the brilliance of "Barbarian," which sets up the horror in unexpected ways, undercutting expectations about character fates [major spoilers ahead!] when you least expect it:

"I thought 'Barbarian' was pretty good. I thought that was a great concept. And I love the fact that Justin Long [who plays AJ] was just such a scumbag who survives until the very end, and then just ripped his face. It was really, really surprising to me because like you said, it's hard to see movies, especially when you get into 'Terrifier 3' and 'Terrifier 2', that can shock you. And that one got me."

Thornton, on the other hand, mentioned liking "The Menu" and "In a Violent Nature," and spoke about the latter's willingness to embrace extremity when it came it its kills, especially the primary one that occurs near a cliff, which is the most jarring. "And I was so happy with that kill. I was glad to see other filmmakers pushing the extremes with kills, especially with the creativity behind it too," Thornton said, while expressing love for the scene's imagery and gore.

Out of all the horror/slasher films mentioned, "The Sadness" is undoubtedly the most brutal, even more so than the first two "Terrifier" films, which are decidedly out there, at least according to mainstream standards.

"Terrifier 3" opens in theaters on October 11, 2024.