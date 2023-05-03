Cloverfield's Viral Slusho Website Is Active Again, Is This A Sign Of Monsters To Come?

It's been five years since a "Cloverfield" movie has graced our screens, but that appears to be changing now that a relic of the past from when the franchise first launched has resurfaced. As fans of the J.J. Abrams-produced monster movie franchise are no doubt well aware, secrecy and viral marketing have been a gimmick big part of the franchise since the very beginning. Now, a bit of viral marketing tied to the original 2008 blockbuster that started it all has us thinking that a sequel is imminent.

The Slusho website is once again active after being offline for some time. In 2007, well ahead of the release of "Cloverfield," a website for the fictional drink appeared and included an interactive game, though nothing directly connected to the movie. (It was all in-universe.) In its present-day form, visitors to the website are greeted with happy animated characters and a tagline boasting, "You can't drink just six!" You can then mix your own Slusho using six flavors: Blueberry Zoom, Chocolate Rage, Mikan, Nashi, Banana Anime, and Strawberry Tasty.

Whether or not one cares about the website is sort of inconsequential. The important thing here is that this is our first true sign that progress is being made on the next "Cloverfield" movie, a project announced back in early 2021. Has the movie already been filmed in secret, much like "10 Cloverfield Lane" was? Are we going to get a surprise release like "The Cloverfield Paradox," which dropped on Netflix right after Super Bowl LII in 2018? It's woefully unclear right now, but things certainly seem to be happening.