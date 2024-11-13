How Robert Pattinson's The Batman Almost Appeared In The Penguin

"The Penguin" is, by all accounts, a bonafide hit. Not only has the HBO series proved that the world established by Matt Reeves in 2022's "The Batman" provides fertile ground for multiple stories to be told, but DC has actually beat Marvel at its own game for once. The eight-episode series stands on its own as a character study of the titular rouge and as a gripping crime thriller, at once expanding the shared universe and feeling as if it isn't required viewing in order to understand that universe — which is much more than can be said for Marvel's slate of Disney+ shows.

If there is one criticism that holds some weight, however, it's the question of where the heck Batman is for the entirety of the show's run. Going into "The Penguin," we knew that Robert Pattinson's Batman wasn't going to show up, but with the amount of carnage Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb created in Gotham's underworld, it did, at times, seem as though the Dark Knight should have stepped in. After all, he spent much of "The Batman" beating up petty thugs, so Oz running a massive drug operation that ultimately leads to a giant crater appearing in Gotham should perhaps have peaked the Dark Knight's interest.

Of course, at the end of "The Batman," Pattinson's vigilante has a transformative moment where he seems to realize the true nature of being a hero, so his absence could perhaps be explained by him reconfiguring his project to save Gotham in the wake of his personal revelation. But even then, it seems that Reeves himself recognized the need for a Batman appearance in "The Penguin," which it turns out, almost happened.