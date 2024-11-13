Kate Beckinsale's 2024 Action Thriller Is A Streaming Hit On Prime Video

Prime Video has been tossing up a healthy mix of streaming "content" of late, and has been seeing success with its diverse slate. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley's murder mystery "Killer Heat" dominated Prime Video in October of 2024, which followed the success of the Awkwafina and John Cena comedy "Jackpot!" in August. Now, it's time for the new action thriller "Canary Black" to have a turn.

The movie comes from French filmmaker and "Taken" director Pierre Morel, who has much to answer for simply by virtue of the fact he launched Liam Neeson into his seemingly never-ending grizzled hard-man era (an age that has also produced some of Neeson's worst movies). Now, Morel has turned his sights on poor old Kate Beckinsale, who fronts "Canary Black" as CIA agent Avery Graves. The film finds Graves being blackmailed by terrorists who want her to retrieve the titular file in order to save her kidnapped husband's life. Doing so, however, would essentially constitute treason, yet Graves pushes ahead for the sake of her husband, kicking and punching people all the way.

Amazon probably thought quite a lot of "Canary Black," seeing as the company has proudly declared it a "Prime Video Exclusive." Judging by the critical response, admitting responsibility for such a film might not seem to be in its best interest. On the flip side, the movie's performance on the streamer suggests Amazon did well to acquire this spy thriller.