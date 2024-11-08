A Zombie Action Thriller Is A Huge Steaming Hit On Prime Video

It's always interesting to see what the streaming services churn up as part of their endless effort to keep subscribers from abandoning ship. While Netflix is the undisputed king of the streaming game, Amazon's Prime Video isn't all that far behind it in terms of subscriber numbers, and is seemingly just as adept at dredging up forgotten films only for them to experience a modest renaissance as a result. Take, for instance, the time a spooky family movie with a hilarious Clint Eastwood cameo hit the Prime Video charts for the Halloween season.

Of course, the other side of the streaming coin is new "content." All the big streamers produce their own films and TV shows as part of the aforementioned battle against subscriber churn, whether by producing them in-house or buying the rights to exclusively distribute finished projects. Now, Prime Video's latest exclusive has managed to become a global hit.

"Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End" is a Spanish zombie outing that follows Francisco Ortiz's Manel as he tries to reconnect with his family amid a global pandemic that has zombified huge swathes of the populace. Directed by Carles Torrens, the film doesn't have the most original premise and certainly won't be topping any lists of the best horror movies ever made. But "Apocalypse Z" is topping the Prime Video charts.