The Penguin Finale Almost Had A Completely Different Death Scene For [SPOILER]

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the season finale of "The Penguin."

Still reeling from the most shocking moment from the "Penguin" finale? We are, too. In a merciless act that cemented Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb/Penguin as a villain with no chance for redemption, the ambitious mobster landed at the top of Gotham City's criminal food chain for good by committing as horrific a murder as you'll ever see. This wasn't the first time he'd ever killed anyone, of course, seeing how he'd orchestrated the deaths of his own brothers as a mere child. But given how closely he and his surprisingly helpful sidekick Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) had grown throughout the series, killing the poor kid for no reason other than showing a bit too much emotional vulnerability was as villainous as it gets.

No wonder that left a bitter taste in the mouths of viewers, leaving many to wonder exactly why showrunner Lauren LeFranc decided to end Victor's arc in such brutal fashion. The further we get from the finale, however, the more fans have come to embrace the series as one of the best comic book shows in recent years — Victor's surprise fate notwithstanding. Still, the creative team has proven to be very forthcoming about the writing process and, in this case, the paths not taken. According to "The Batman" director Matt Reeves (who also was an executive producer on "The Penguin"), LeFranc initially described a different endpoint for Victor. He was always doomed to die, mind you, but the original circumstances wouldn't have unfolded in quite the same way.