How To Watch Saturday Night At Home

Live, from New York, it's Saturday night! Actually, Jason Reitman's outstanding film "Saturday Night" is about to be anything but live, and audiences will be able to watch it whenever they want to — whether it's Saturday or not.

"Saturday Night" takes us back to October 1975, providing an anxiety-inducing glimpse into the fervent 90 minutes leading up to the premiere of the first episode of "Saturday Night Live." Of course, it wasn't called "SNL" just yet, as another program still had that moniker, but the series would quickly become a historical moment for television, creating a late night comedy institution that will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary. And it's all thanks to Lorne Michaels (played in the film by "The Fabelmans" star Gabriel LaBelle) and his counterculture comedy cast of the Not Ready for Primetime Players, brought to life magnificently by an outstanding ensemble cast.

As I noted in my review for "Saturday Night" from the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year:

"Like any given episode of 'SNL,' Jason Reitman's 'Saturday Night' is not perfect; there are highs and lows, and the cast just might be too big to adequately hit all the finer points in a satisfying way. But the outcome is an ultimately satisfying showbiz romp with equal parts comedy and drama that is full of effervescent life, outstanding performances, and a wealth of laugh-out-loud moments. Even acknowledging its shortcomings, 'Saturday Night' is hands down spectacular, and it's easily one of the best movies of the year."

Since the film didn't make a big splash at the box office, despite being acclaimed by many critics besides me, now might be the time for it to find a bigger audience when it's released for premium VOD and digital ownership this week on November 12. Plus, if you spend the money to own "Saturday Night," there are a couple of intriguing bonus features that will whet your appetite for behind-the-scenes anecdotes and trivia.