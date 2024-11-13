Zapp Brannigan's Signature Wardrobe On Futurama Was Originally Less Revealing

"Futurama" is filled with loathsome but hilarious characters. Bender the robot (John DiMaggio) wants to kill all humans, but his felonious antics are always a highlight of the show. Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) is a mad scientist who dreams of doomsday devices and atomic monsters, but his mad genius makes him almost as funny as Bender.

Then there's starship captain Zapp Brannigan (also Billy West), a wannabe lech who lacks the charm one needs. He's captain of the Nimbus, a ship in the DOOP (Democratic Order of Planets), with beleaguered alien second-in-command Kif Kroker (Maurice LaMarche). Kif is Zapp's Spock, but an abused assistant instead of a trusted advisor.

Zapp, Kif, and their crewmen wear red DOOP uniforms, with gold stylings and miniskirts. In "Zapp Gets Canceled," Leela, Fry, and Bender take over the Nimbus and start wearing those same uniforms.

In "The Art of Futurama," series director Bill Morrison revealed his original Zapp design was a bit different than the final one: "I worked on Zapp Brannigan a lot, and when I saw the color version, I fell over laughing. I had imagined he was wearing tights, but they decided to just give him bare legs and turn his tunic into a miniskirt. Hilarious!"

The bare legs do fit how showboating and sex-obsessed Zapp is. He's worn plenty of other revealing outfits too. His white military formalwear also has a mini-skirt. In his debut episode, "Love's Labours Lost In Space," he tries (and fails) to seduce Leela while wearing a barely-there robe. (She has pity sex with him instead.) When he orders Kif to "inform the men" of his conquest, he's naked and concealing only his crotch with a bedsheet.