Futurama Combined Two Classic Star Trek Plots For One Of Bender's Best Episodes

Bender Bending Rodrigeuz (John DiMaggio) is the most irreverent "Futurama" character by far, which makes the 2002 episode "Godfellas" such a compelling character piece.

At the episode's beginning, Bender is taking a nap in the Planet Express Ship's torpedo tube; during a battle with Space Pirates, he's shot into the void at light speed. Drifting through the cosmos alone, he's eventually hit by an asteroid home to diminutive "Shrimpkins." The aliens settle on his body and worship him as a god — he tries both an interventionist and abstaining approach to helping his subjects, but neither works. Soon, the faithful and atheistic Shrimpkins wipe each other out in a nuclear war.

Bender, alone again, comes across an omnipotent spiral nebula that communicates in binary code — Bender speculates this eternal entity may be God himself. They exchange notes on Godhood ("You [Bender] were doing well until everyone died") before "God" sends Bender back to Earth and leaves the viewer with this message: "When you do things right, people won't be sure you've done anything at all."

"Godfellas" was scripted by Ken Keeler, a veteran "Simpsons" and "Futurama" writer. Speaking to Cracked.com in June 2023 about the episode, he said his initial pitch was only about Bender becoming God to a micro-civilization. Another writer suggested Bender "meet God" out of that initial pitch, while co-creator David X. Cohen pushed the philosophical tone and the episode's underlying question: "What should a god do?" Cohen wrote the aforementioned closing line and offered one answer.

According to Keeler, he pulled from "Star Trek" when portraying this God.