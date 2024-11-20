Why Chris Hemsworth Replaced Dwayne Johnson In Extraction

"Extraction" began life as "Ciudad," with the Russos retaining the title of their original graphic novel, and as the title implies, the story was originally set in Brazil, and centered around a mercenary hired to save a Brazilian drug lord's kidnapped daughter. Originally, Johnson was to play the mercenary, and when the film was announced 2012, the actor was just coming off a huge success in the form of "Fast Five." "Ciudad" would've continued Johnson's bid for cementing himself as the premiere Hollywood action star of the era, and would've fit in nicely between the further "Fast Saga" sequels and starring vehicles like "Snitch," "Hercules," and "San Andreas." For their part, the Russos were looking to make a name for themselves outside of comedy features and television, and clearly hoped that the action-centric "Ciudad" would be their ticket out.

As it happened, the Russos caught the eye of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, stepping in to make "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" just a few months after the "Ciudad" announcement. With the Russos' exit, "Ciudad" collapsed, and Johnson moved on to other projects. As the Russos continued their relationship with Marvel, moving on to helm the Infinity Saga's massive final chapters "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," the brothers must've seen potential in "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth to step into the mercenary role. Joe Russo did a rewrite of "Ciudad" to have it take place in Dhaka instead — before "Extraction," this new version was titled "Dhaka" — and, instead of still intending to direct the film with his brother, decided to give Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator on "Infinity War" and "Endgame" (and second unit director on the latter film), a shot to direct.

Hargrave's "Extraction" went on to be a big hit for Netflix, spawning a sequel in 2023 with a third film currently on the way. While a "Ciudad" film starring Johnson and directed by the Russos would've likely been a decent movie, it likely would have robbed us of the great MCU films the Russos made. It also may possibly have prevented Johnson from giving his finest performance in 2013's "Pain & Gain." It certainly would've meant that we'd have never gotten the two Hemsworth/Hargrave "Extraction" films, which are a couple of the best action movies made in the last decade. It's not always true, but sometimes destiny works out for the best.