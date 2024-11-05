Alien: Romulus Used A Certain Seasonal Delicacy To Simulate Chestburster Sounds

Halloween may be over for 2024, but keeping things creepy is a year-round dedication. This past weekend, I was fortunate enough to check out the "Alien: Romulus" activation at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride during its final weekend of operation thanks to 20th Century Studios and Team Click. It was a life-affirming experience to get up close and personal with a Xenomorph, see a chestburster explode from two feet away and blood over unsuspecting journalists, and most importantly — have the opportunity to sit down with the prolific supervising sound editor of "Alien: Romulus," Lee Gilmore, to learn just how the effective sound of the film came to be.

The "Alien" franchise is unique in that the series has always been about dehumanization, and that it combines the sound of early, analog technology with the visceral, squelchy sounds of the human body being ripped apart — an absolute dream come true for someone working in sound design.

In talking with Lee Gilmore, he confessed to the press group that the sound of the Nostromo booting up in "Alien" is what made him fall in love with sound design in the first place, and that many of the most graphic moments in "Romulus" were brought to life using sounds that could be recreated by the average person at home. For instance, the gore sounds were created using a 15-pound bag of leftover meat bits from a local Ralph's Grocery Store butcher. "I have no idea what was in it, you know, because it was like ... nothing looked like a steak [laughs] it was just like, the rejects and all kinds of junk in there," Gilmore said.

The sound team took the bag of meat and purchased lobsters and crabs to take back to Gilmore's shop to get really weird with it. Unfortunately, all of the uncooked meat made his studio smell terrible, and he jokes that it "still stinks." Using the raw materials allows for more realistic sounds, but the key to one of the biggest scares in the entire "Alien" franchise came from a seasonal delicacy — if you need a chestburster to sound fresh, all you need is a pumpkin.