How To Watch Alien: Romulus At Home
Ridley Scott's "Alien" requires no introduction, having injected new life into the sci-fi space horror genre that aggressively centers on an otherworldly species with an ever-evolving lore. The equally effective, blockbuster-coded "Aliens" was followed by a string of sequels of varying quality, but I don't deem any of these flawed entries as terrible or unworthy, as they bring their unique quirks to the table. Fede Álvarez got all our hopes up with his recently-released "Alien: Romulus," which reiterates some of the best aspects of the franchise in an amalgamation of effective scares and tense sequences, but lacks severely in the originality department, for better or worse.
Of course, "Alien: Romulus" is not a weak entry when evaluated on its own merits, but it is impossible to detangle the influences it wears on its sleeve from its core identity, which feels like the muted beating of a feeble heart. /Film's very own Chris Evangelista succinctly sums up the film's limitations in his detailed review, describing it as "less of a new entry in a long-running series and more of a collection of greatest hits moments...too afraid to add anything fresh to them." However, "Alien: Romulus" deserves praise on several fronts, such as its insistence to not tone down the grosser aspects of the franchise, and expanding upon the themes of exploitation and dehumanization, where the very notion of being human invites jeopardy.
Whether you've already had a blast at the theaters during its release, or are looking forward to visiting "Romulus" for the first time, here's some good news. "Alien: Romulus" will be available for purchase on digital platforms from October 15, 2024, onward, hitting popular retailers like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Wait, there's more! You can also nab your very own 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD copy of the film on December 3, 2024.
Get ready for the digital and physical copies of Alien: Romulus
Parts of "Romulus" take ample inspiration from "Alien: Isolation," the 2014 survival horror game that kickstarted my deep love for the genre, along with every chilling thrill it has to offer. Exploration and stealth are key aspects of "Isolation," as the protagonist, Amanda Ripley, must make her way through a space station teeming with hostile androids and fellow survivors. What sets "Isolation" apart from similar entries in the genre is the lack of a predetermined chain of triggered events, as the real-time movements/sounds made by the player character define and tailor this terrifying experience. Although "Romulus" leans into the fears tapped into by its preceding film entries, the film takes on a deliberate video game-adjacent quality at times, with visual cues like a phone alerting us to the advent of doom.
Let's dive into the special/bonus features that will vary, depending on the retailer and the version. For starters, the 4K UHD comes in a collectible limited edition SteelBook, replete with custom artwork and packaging. A separate 2-movie collection digital bundle featuring "Alien" and "Alien: Romulus" will also be available on October 15, 2024, on the event of "Alien" celebrating its 45th anniversary. The formats available for this double feature are 4K UHD, HD, and SD.
The bonus features for the physical copy editions are as follows:
Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus
The Director's Vision – Discover how one of today's greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise.
Creating the Story – Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed.
Casting the Faces – Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past.
Constructing the World – Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.
- Inside the Xenomorph Showdown – Experience the film's climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.
- Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut.