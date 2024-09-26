How To Watch Alien: Romulus At Home

Ridley Scott's "Alien" requires no introduction, having injected new life into the sci-fi space horror genre that aggressively centers on an otherworldly species with an ever-evolving lore. The equally effective, blockbuster-coded "Aliens" was followed by a string of sequels of varying quality, but I don't deem any of these flawed entries as terrible or unworthy, as they bring their unique quirks to the table. Fede Álvarez got all our hopes up with his recently-released "Alien: Romulus," which reiterates some of the best aspects of the franchise in an amalgamation of effective scares and tense sequences, but lacks severely in the originality department, for better or worse.

Of course, "Alien: Romulus" is not a weak entry when evaluated on its own merits, but it is impossible to detangle the influences it wears on its sleeve from its core identity, which feels like the muted beating of a feeble heart. /Film's very own Chris Evangelista succinctly sums up the film's limitations in his detailed review, describing it as "less of a new entry in a long-running series and more of a collection of greatest hits moments...too afraid to add anything fresh to them." However, "Alien: Romulus" deserves praise on several fronts, such as its insistence to not tone down the grosser aspects of the franchise, and expanding upon the themes of exploitation and dehumanization, where the very notion of being human invites jeopardy.

Whether you've already had a blast at the theaters during its release, or are looking forward to visiting "Romulus" for the first time, here's some good news. "Alien: Romulus" will be available for purchase on digital platforms from October 15, 2024, onward, hitting popular retailers like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Wait, there's more! You can also nab your very own 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD copy of the film on December 3, 2024.