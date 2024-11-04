The Best Terrifier 3 Cameos Only Hardcore Horror Fans Noticed

Even though you may not have known Roebuck, Howard, or Savini by name, you probably had a ping of recognition when seeing them in the film given their long careers. Did you know that there's a cameo in "Terrifier 3" that's such a deep cut, that not every hardcore horror nerd would recognize it? This one's strictly for the hardcore "Terrifier" fans, as it involves the brief appearance of actress Marie Maser, whose only other on-screen credit is the "Terrifier" short film from 2011. That's right, Maser was part of the short that started it all, the film where Art the Clown was played by an entirely different actor, Mike Giannelli.

For those "Terrifier" fans who worry that they haven't seen this short before, fret not; Leone incorporated it into his anthology film from 2013, "All Hallows' Eve," which acts as a sort of non-canon introduction of Art into the world. In "Terrifier" the short film, Maser plays "Woman," the Final Girl of the short who, like Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) of the main "Terrifier" films, comes to a horrifically mutilated (but not quite dead) end. Since neither the short nor "All Hallows' Eve" is canon to the storyline of the "Terrifier" features, Maser is able to appear with all her limbs intact as a Receptionist in "Terrifier 3," which is a pretty cool nod to the franchise's origins.

Now that "Terrifier 3" has grossed the most money an unrated theatrical release has ever gotten in history, it's beyond a given that a "Terrifier 4" is just around the corner. Given Leone's remarks that this next installment may be the grand finale of the series, it's entirely possible that he may want to go out with a celebratory bang and include some more horror legends and luminaries amongst the cast. Who could meet Art next: Tony Todd? Bruce Campbell? Elvira?? We'll just have to wait and keep our eyes peeled.

"Terrifier 3" is in theaters now.