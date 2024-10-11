The Maniacs Behind Terrifier 3 Have A Wild Idea For Horror Icon Michael Myers [Exclusive Interview]

Is there a silent clown you love? I feel like Art's too expressive to be Buster Keaton, but there's maybe a bit of Chaplin in there.

David Howard Thornton: Oh, definitely Chaplin. But really how I approached him, I looked at him as being the bastard child of Freddy Krueger and Harpo Marx.

Damien Leone: And Mr. Bean.

David Howard Thornton: And Mr. Bean. But there's a funny thing also, and this is something I realized just about a month or so ago because I decided to sit back when I had one night to myself, and I found a bunch of the old Marx Brothers movies on Amazon. And I was like, "I'm just going to watch these again." And I'm sitting there going, "What was Harpo Marx's real name?" And I looked it up. Arthur. He is Art. [laughs] This is something that was always there in the back of my brain. I looked at Harpo, he was known for his hat. He was known for his horn, just like Art.

The last time I spoke to Damien, our conversation was largely about creating gore. So I would love to hear how you direct your actors and how your actors take direction from you.

Damien Leone: Be careful, if you ever want to work with me again. [laughs]

Chris Jericho: The thing about Damien, he reminds me a lot of Kevin Smith in that he's a good f***ing guy. And basically, you are here for a reason. So what do you got? And there's no like, "Do this, this, this." [It's more like], "Do a scene or two. Try it like this, try it like that." I remember in "Terrifier 3," which you haven't seen yet, but there's a really crazy scene for my character, Burke, where he walks in the room and sees Victoria in this terrible grotesque [scenario]. And your horror movie brain is screaming. And he said, "Don't do it as a scream. Do it almost like ahhh."

Damien Leone: Like it took your breath away.

Chris Jericho: "Almost like you're in pain, got punched in the stomach and can hardly breathe." And it was so easy to do that. This is not what you would expect. This was more of a painful reaction, and I just thought it was such a great tip. So when you have a good relationship — like I said, my scenes with Damien were a day of shooting or two days, but you have a little connection. I'm sure you guys have a great connection. You trust each other. "What about this? Try that. Okay." That is what you want on set, is someone that you can go to. Damien is the captain of the ship. He's the f***ing boss. But if I have an idea, I'm not scared to throw it out there, because nine times out of 10 — we even improvised some dialogue that we used on one of my scenes. Just, "Yeah, go for it. Let's try it." So that's a good relationship to have. He's a very trusting director, which is great for the relationship and the performance.

David Howard Thornton: You pretty much nailed it. He's very actor-friendly, he's willing to hear new ideas and experiment. It's not just from the cast as well. You'll hear, if we have a crew member that has an idea for something, at the end of the day, the most important thing I think for us is to have the best movie possible. So he's open to hearing other ideas. Of course, he gets final say in everything. We've had so many happy accidents happen on set when things go wrong. He's very adaptive to whatever's happening. I remember in part two when it's a scene that we came up with basically out of the blue and it was a happy accident.

I was originally supposed to come smashing through this window to go after Allie and just chase her up the stairs. And when we got the window, it was already broken and it was the middle of night and we couldn't get a new window. And so Damien and a few of us just put our heads together. We had this little bit of a thing that we thought we were going to have halfway through it and we're like, "Well, why don't we just put that here and add more to it, where Art's just making himself at home and he's just getting a drink of water?" And I feel that's so much more creepy in that way. This guy is so confident in what he's about to do.

Chris Jericho: Also, just the fact that the mirror or the window was already broken, that was way scarier than if you came through it. Because imagine going downstairs, you're like, "Holy s***, there's something in here. I don't know what it is." It was a great scene.

David Howard Thornton: It was great. But that was one of those things, that he's so good at adapting to when things go wrong. He has got such a great mind to come up with new things, new concepts when push comes to shove. I always can count on him to come through at the very last moment if there's something wrong.

Damien Leone: Thank you, guys.

Especially, on the budget you're working on. If you aren't adaptable, you're f***ed.

Damien Leone: Oh, yeah. Well, I just want to be a safety net for the actors. Maybe they can't find something, and then they could always rely on me and come to me and say, "Well, how did you envision it?" Because I am the writer/director, so no matter what, I have a way that I picture all of this being said and delivered, but they're bringing a set of skills that I do not have to the table. I'm doing enough s*** on my own that I want things off my plate. So I don't want to get so involved with the actors. I want them to be so much better at acting. I want them to surprise me and make my words better.

Anything they could do to make it better. I always think whatever I write could be a thousand times better. So I want to be as collaborative as possible. But again, if they're not finding something, sure, I'll tell them what I'm thinking, how I think it should be played. But I'm open to so many suggestions. And I like trying many different options because then, again, I get into the editing room and then I have a spectrum of things I could choose from. And you can literally mold the performance in the editing room.

David Howard Thornton: I also want to brag about him, too. Not just how he is with the cast, but how he also is with the crew. He gets to know every single person on these sets, even down to our PAs that might be there just for a day or so. He gets to know every single person, welcomes them in. And I think that adds more to the collaborative nature of the film. Everybody feels safe to work together. We become like a family instead of just people just there for a paycheck. I think that's why we get a better product at the end of it, because everybody there is working together as a team, as a family. That would not be happening if we did not have a great captain behind the ship.

Chris Jericho: Well, it was cool too because I came in for two and then came in for three, two years later. And it's the same crew, same producers, same wardrobe. That's pretty rare. I'm sure there's a few, but for me, there's at least 10 people that I recognize from the last one. It's the same team. That's a good sign.

Damien Leone: We just had to bring in more people now.

David Howard Thornton: And they were welcomed right in. Just that first week on set with these new people, they already felt like family.