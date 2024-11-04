Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Pitches A Perfect Happy Ending For Beth Dutton

Sam Elliot isn't a big fan of "Yellowstone," even though he stars in the spin-off series "1883." What's the screen legend's issue with the show? Well, it's a bit too much like "Dallas" apparently, which essentially means Elliot likes a little less soapy melodrama with his neo-Westerns. Luckily for him, his spin-off series hasn't been anywhere near as melodramatic behind the scenes as "Yellowstone," which appears to have transmogrified into a real-life version of the show itself.

Leaving aside the fact that series creator Taylor Sheridan once got into a physical fight with a "Yellowstone" star before suing that same actor for copyright infringement (and glossing over the whole matter of series lead Kevin Costner leaving the show amid a whirlwind of controversy after the end of 2022's season 5A), "Yellowstone" has struggled towards what may or may not be its final episodes amid similarly contentious circumstances. The long-awaited season 5B is set to debut on November 10, 2024, almost two years after the first half of the season wrapped up. Delayed by the Hollywood strikes of 2023, and Costner's aforementioned exit, the second half of season 5 was originally set to be the series' swan song.

At this stage, nobody knows whether "Yellowstone" will actually end with season 5B, with Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in talks to front a potential sixth season of the show. Regardless, this next run of episodes will certainly mark the end of an era for "Yellowstone," and it seems Reilly has some ideas about how Beth's story should end with it.