The Real Reason Kevin Costner Agreed To Play Yellowstone's John Dutton

Kevin Costner might have left "Yellowstone" behind following the end of season 5A, but his shadow will always loom large over the popular Paramount series. As John Dutton III, head of the Dutton ranch, Costner very much defined the show, helping propel its success and bringing his significant experience with Westerns along with him. Costner knows what makes a Western succeed or fail, with the actor telling People:

"I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight. If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show."

In other words, Costner likes some actual acting alongside his action when it comes to Westerns, and what better way to flesh out characters than with a five-season series that paints a vivid and complex picture of life on a Montana ranch.

That's exactly what he found in "Yellowstone," which, since 2018, has told the story of John Dutton III and his family maintaining and protecting their ranch. The uber-popular neo-Western is written by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who also happened to cast himself as horse trainer Travis Wheatley due to the fact that he's somewhat of a rancher in real-life. As a result, while "Yellowstone" is undeniably soapy in many respects, there is an authenticity to the series, with Sheridan not only ensuring the horse riding itself was as realistic as possible, but also injecting the show with a real cowboy ethos that goes beyond watching Dutton and co do battle with rival families and groups.

That surely appealed to Costner, then. But there was more to getting the veteran star onboard than a true cowboy ethos and a protracted runtime.