Kevin Costner Knows Exactly Why So Many Western Movies & TV Shows Fail

Kevin Costner is an American cinematic legend. The man has been relevant for decades, starring in classics such as "The Untouchables" and "Field of Dreams," among many others. But he will likely always be most closely associated with the Western genre, in no small part thanks to his Best Picture-winning epic "Dances With Wolves," but that's just the tip of the iceberg. More recently, Costner has led the wildly popular series "Yellowstone," the biggest show on cable. He knows his way around a Western, put simply. So, what makes a great one? More importantly, what makes a bad one? He's got some thoughts on the matter.

In a 2022 interview with People, Costner touched on why he keeps returning to Westerns. "Yellowstone" season 5 is going to have to soldier on without him, but that show helped put him back on the map in a huge way and paved the road for something of a late-career resurgence. That's because Taylor Sheridan's show allows us to spend a lot of time with the Dutton family, which provides a lot of character development. For Costner, even in movies, that's key. It can't just be a gunfight.

"I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight. If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show. But I think if you're trying to get there so fast that you don't understand the people, or it's not complicated, then it's a problem."

In Costner's case, it hasn't always worked out. Yes, he's had hits like "Open Range" in addition to "Dances With Wolves," but he's also suffered defeats such as "Wyatt Earp," which caused Costner a lot of frustration. So he's speaking from a place of authority when it comes to the hits and the misses.