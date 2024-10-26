One Venom 3 Death Ensures Big Changes From The Original Marvel Comics

Knull is the creator of the symbiotes, and he sent them across the universe to do his bidding, creating a hive-mind among them that allowed him to both control them and learn of distant worlds. However, when the dragon-like symbiote known as Grendel is attacked by Thor with a bolt of lightning from Mjolnir, the hive-mind connection was severed. This allowed the symbiotes to realize the tyranny of Knull, and when they turned away from his rule and darkness, they also turned Klyntar into a planet-sized prison to contain him.

Unfortunately, when Thor defeated Grendel, the symbiote fell to Earth, and resulted in the creation of a Knull-worshipping cult known as The Church of the New Darkness. There's even a storyline involving the ancestors of Cletus Kasady (aka Carnage) and Jonas Ravencroft (creator of the asylum that would hold many supervillains). However, Grendel froze in the Scandinavian tundra, only to be discovered in 1966 by S.H.I.E.L.D., which wanted to use it to created a symbiote-driven Super-Soldier project.

Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. bonded parts of the Grendel to five different soldiers, creating Sym-Soldiers, and the leader of them was Rex Strickland. The program took a turn when the Sym-Soldiers went A.W.O.L. in Vietnam and were found to be devouring anyone in their path, forcing Fury to send a life-model decoy of himself (basically a sophisticated robot) alongside Wolverine to deal with the situation.

When confronted by Wolverine and the Nick Fury L.M.D., Strickland's symbiote (known as Tyrannosaurus) separated from Strickland's body, but disguised himself as the soldier in order to catch Fury and Wolverine off-guard. A battle ensued, and somehow, Tyrannosaurus came to feel remorseful for what he and the rest of the symbiotes had done. Just before Nick Fury's L.M.D. self-destructs to leave no witnesses, Tyrannosaurus threw Wolverine to safety and tried to shield Strickland from the explosion. The symbiote was blown off Strickland's body, and the soldier died in the blast.

But Strickland's story doesn't end there. His consciousness was stored in the symbiote hive-mind as a codex, and Tyrannosaurus assumed his identity, allowing him to track down his Sym-Soldier colleagues and free them of the Grendel-symbiotes that they were still attached to, all with the help of Venom. Grendel would end up reconstituting itself, but Venom and Tyrannosaurus fused together to immolate Grendel, killing both the dragon-like symbiote and Tyrannosaurus.

Finally, in the symbiote after-life (yes, there's a symbiote after-life in the comics), Tyrannosaurus reunites with Strickland, and they start forming a team of symbiotes to fight back against Knull, who is on the verge of rising once again. It's a whole thing involving a deceased Eddie Brock, Agent Anti-Venom, and more.

The creation of a Sym-Soldier program involving Strickland sounds like it could have been a cool storyline to potentially use in a "Venom" movie. However, "Venom: The Last Dance" makes that a little difficult to pull off.