The Frasier Revival Uses A Community Star To Recreate The Show's Most Famous Rivalry

It might not be the "Frasier" of old, but Kelsey Grammer's Paramount+ revival of the beloved sitcom is a comforting thing to have around in 2024. The show was never going to match its predecessor, which belongs to a golden age of '90s sitcoms, but if Grammer and new showrunners Joe Cristali and Chris Harris could manage to conjure even an iota of that "Frasier" charm, their reboot was always going to make for a watchable show.

Now, midway through season 2, it's fair to say that streaming age "Frasier" has proven it has something, even if we're still not sure what that something is. The series feels strikingly anachronistic just by virtue of the sitcom format and its laugh track and soundstage sets. But it's also strangely comforting in its familiarity. Grammer is just as delightfully engaging as he ever was in the lead role, and the prospect of classic "Frasier" guest stars cropping up keeps us engaged even while the new ensemble isn't quite what the cast of the original series was.

With season 2, Roz actress Peri Gilpin has become a recurring character, immediately making the new episodes better as a result. But this season has also featured some other outstanding guest stars, with episode 5 in particular bringing back one of the best recurring characters from the original "Frasier." Even when the show isn't bringing back beloved figures from the '90s show, it's bringing in more contemporary guest stars, several of which have meshed nicely with the revival's cast and overall tone. Now, a "Community" actor has done just that with the latest episode of "Frasier," simultaneously making the show feel fresh and harkening back to a classic dynamic from the original series.