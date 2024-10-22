How To Watch Joker 2 At Home

It seems the real folie à deux was the one we all had when we believed that the sequel to "Joker" could genuinely be a fun film, or even just a good one. Instead, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is a disaster. After Todd Phillips' "Joker" became an unexpected box office phenomenon, and a rare comic book movie to win an Oscar, "Folie à Deux" turned out to be a colossal failure, the result of many bad decisions that turned into a brutal flop that shocked the industry.

Both critics and audiences disliked the movie, with many straight up hating it on levels only recently seen by the likes of "Madame Web." Granted, there are some who genuinely praised "Joker: Folie à Deux," like /Film's own Bill Bria who called it "the year's boldest comic book movie" in his review.

Given that most people who saw the first "Joker" didn't turn up to watch the sequel, we have good news for you. Whether you genuinely want to relieve the film, or you're a sicko curious to see what all the (bad) buzz is about, you won't have to wait long to see "Joker: Folie à Deux" from the comfort of your home. That's because the film finally has a VOD release date (after just a couple of weeks in theaters, yikes) and it's coming home on October 29, 2024.