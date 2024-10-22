How To Watch Joker 2 At Home
It seems the real folie à deux was the one we all had when we believed that the sequel to "Joker" could genuinely be a fun film, or even just a good one. Instead, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is a disaster. After Todd Phillips' "Joker" became an unexpected box office phenomenon, and a rare comic book movie to win an Oscar, "Folie à Deux" turned out to be a colossal failure, the result of many bad decisions that turned into a brutal flop that shocked the industry.
Both critics and audiences disliked the movie, with many straight up hating it on levels only recently seen by the likes of "Madame Web." Granted, there are some who genuinely praised "Joker: Folie à Deux," like /Film's own Bill Bria who called it "the year's boldest comic book movie" in his review.
Given that most people who saw the first "Joker" didn't turn up to watch the sequel, we have good news for you. Whether you genuinely want to relieve the film, or you're a sicko curious to see what all the (bad) buzz is about, you won't have to wait long to see "Joker: Folie à Deux" from the comfort of your home. That's because the film finally has a VOD release date (after just a couple of weeks in theaters, yikes) and it's coming home on October 29, 2024.
Joker: Folie à Deux gets a digital release date in time for Halloween
Only 25 days after being released in theaters for no one to go see, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is dropping on digital platforms for purchase on October 29, 2024. This is just in time for Halloween, which seems appropriate since the reactions to the movie are an absolute horror show. The film is already available to pre-order on platforms like Vudu and Prime Video for $24.99.
There doesn't seem to be any bonus features with the digital release of "Joker: Folie à Deux," which has sadly become common these days. Remember the times of extensive and comprehensive bonus features in movie releases, and fun little games and hidden extras? Warner Bros. seemingly doesn't, despite being that studio that released arguably the greatest home video release ever with the "Lord of the Rings" bonus features. It's a shame, because it's safe to assume audiences everywhere would very much like to see some kind of behind-the-scenes look at what went wrong with "Joker: Folie à Deux." Perhaps the inevitable physical release of "Joker 2" will have bonus features. We'll see.
The official synopsis for "Joker: Folie à Deux" is as follows:
Joker: Folie à Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.