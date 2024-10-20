Andy Samberg's Beetlejuice Impression Makes Up For A Cut SNL Sketch From 2006

Michael Keaton is having a big year, thanks to the success of the long-awaited sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." The film reunited director Tim Burton with the man who created a truly iconic performance out of thin air, and the movie is still making decent money at the box office several weeks after its release. Last weekend, "Beetlejuice 2" managed to sit higher on the box office charts in its sixth week in theaters than the massively panned "Joker: Folie à Deux," which was only in its second weekend. That's some impressive staying power, and it's especially surprising as a follow-up to a beloved 1988 horror comedy that has endured in popularity for decades. It only makes sense that "Beetlejuice" made an appearance in Michael Keaton's season 50 episode of "Saturday Night Live" — but it wasn't Keaton who suited up in the black and white stripes this time.

In Michael Keaton's opening monologue, along with referencing his early work as a crew member on the classic children's television program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Keaton talked about how gratifying it is to see new generations of kids dressed up in adorable Beetlejuice costumes for Halloween, which is far better than seeing grown men dressed up as the ghost with the most. Cue Mikey Day coming to stage in a full Beetlejuice costume with a pretty great impression of the bio-exorcist.

Very quickly, Keaton and Day are joined by Andy Samberg, who has been guest starring on "SNL" as Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff. However, Emhoff wasn't in the political cold open this time; Samberg just hung around just to bring out his Beetlejuice impression. Honestly, you can't blame him or "SNL" for this shameless stunt, because it makes good on an "SNL" sketch that was pitched in 2006 but never made it to air.