Andy Samberg's Beetlejuice Impression Makes Up For A Cut SNL Sketch From 2006
Michael Keaton is having a big year, thanks to the success of the long-awaited sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." The film reunited director Tim Burton with the man who created a truly iconic performance out of thin air, and the movie is still making decent money at the box office several weeks after its release. Last weekend, "Beetlejuice 2" managed to sit higher on the box office charts in its sixth week in theaters than the massively panned "Joker: Folie à Deux," which was only in its second weekend. That's some impressive staying power, and it's especially surprising as a follow-up to a beloved 1988 horror comedy that has endured in popularity for decades. It only makes sense that "Beetlejuice" made an appearance in Michael Keaton's season 50 episode of "Saturday Night Live" — but it wasn't Keaton who suited up in the black and white stripes this time.
In Michael Keaton's opening monologue, along with referencing his early work as a crew member on the classic children's television program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Keaton talked about how gratifying it is to see new generations of kids dressed up in adorable Beetlejuice costumes for Halloween, which is far better than seeing grown men dressed up as the ghost with the most. Cue Mikey Day coming to stage in a full Beetlejuice costume with a pretty great impression of the bio-exorcist.
Very quickly, Keaton and Day are joined by Andy Samberg, who has been guest starring on "SNL" as Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff. However, Emhoff wasn't in the political cold open this time; Samberg just hung around just to bring out his Beetlejuice impression. Honestly, you can't blame him or "SNL" for this shameless stunt, because it makes good on an "SNL" sketch that was pitched in 2006 but never made it to air.
Andy Samberg's Beetlejuice is nearly 20 years in the making
Andy Samberg does a great Beetlejuice impression, and it just so happens that he tried to bring it to "SNL" all the way back in March 2006. We know this because the topic came up on an episode of the must-listen show "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast," where Samberg and his Lonely Island cohorts Akiva Shaffer and Jorma Taccone talk with Seth Meyers about the making of each of their SNL Digital Shorts, as well as reminiscing about their time at the series. Towards the end of the "Doppelganger" episode from May 2024, the discussion turned to Samberg's attempt to get his Beetlejuice impression on the air in a surprising fashion. Meyers explained:
"Andy though he had a really good Beetlejuice, and that does not add value to a show that is airing in 2006. So one day, we're at the table read, and there is 'Meet the Press,' at the time hosted by Tim Russert. If you've ever watched 'SNL,' you know that the cold opens, if they're not about a news story of the day, sometimes it is a talk show. Anderson Cooper was one that I used to do, 'Meet the Press' [...] So you see Andy Samberg and Rob Klein have written a 'Meet the Press.' Now, I, as head writer, am a little shocked that these guys wanna dip their toe into the political cold open. Long, very well-structured, two-page intro, 'Today, on Meet the Press, we're joined by Tennessee Senator Bill Frist,' and then it's the stage direction, cut to Bill Hader as Bill Frist, and you go through the whole thing. Then, at the very end, 'Filling in for Tim Russert today, Beetlejuice.'"
Alec Baldwin was missing (twice)
Even if you don't listen to "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast," I encourage you to check out the "Doppelganger" episode (embedded above for your convenience) and fast forward to 42:55 to hear this discussion, if only so you can hear Samberg do some of the bits he would have done as Beetlejuice in this sketch. Honestly, I hope that there are more behind-the-scenes Beetlejuice stories to come from Samberg, because as he says in Keaton's monologue, he tried many times over the years to "get my BJ into the show."
Funnily enough, the host of the episode where the Beetlejuice bit was first pitched was original "Beetlejuice" cast member Alec Baldwin. The sketch didn't involve him or his character Adam Maitland in any way, which actually makes that bit of trivia even more hilarious. Coincidentally, Alec Baldwin (who thought "Beetlejuice" might end his career) came back for Michael Keaton's episode of "SNL," playing Fox News reporter Bret Baier in the cold open, and he didn't pop up for the Beetlejuice bit. And now we've come full circle.
Honestly, it's a real shame we never got to see that sketch happen in 2006, because it's exactly the kind of refreshing, absurd take that we'd love to see in today's frustrating political satire on the show. I wish that they would have figured out a way to bring it back in that same format this time, but having Samberg get the chance to do it next to Michael Keaton himself, well, that's pretty special. Can't wait to hear Samberg talk about this on the podcast.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is in theaters now, and you can check out our full review of Michael Keaton's "SNL" episode right here.