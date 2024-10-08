Who Benefitted From Joker 2 Bombing At The Box Office? Everyone Else

Warner Bros. suffered a downright damning defeat at the box office this weekend as "Joker: Folie à Deux" opened well below expectations. After the actual numbers came in on Monday morning, it was revealed that director Todd Phillips' "Joker" sequel took in a mere $37.8 million on opening weekend — below even 2022's "Morbius." It's nothing shy of a disaster. There is some good news, however, which is of little consolation to WB but encouraging for the state of the theatrical industry overall. With DC's latest disappointment, it left plenty of room for just about everything else in the top 10 this week to thrive.

Yes, "Joker 2" still topped the charts, but it got nowhere near the first film's $96.2 million opening. That meant there was plenty of oxygen left in the room for other movies that are currently in theaters. Universal's "The Wild Robot" dropped just 48% for an $18.7 million second weekend, which is very encouraging given the stellar response to the film from critics. The animated film also topped the $100 million mark worldwide, putting it on a solid path to profitability. Coupled with its $35 million opening and a strong first week in theaters, this looks to be a winner for DreamWorks.

That's just the tip of the iceberg though as nearly every other movie in the top 10 dropped less than 50% this weekend, with many of these releases having been in theaters for weeks already. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" pulled in another $10.1 million on its fifth weekend, with Tim Burton's latest crossing the $400 million mark globally as well. That's good news for Warner Bros. at least. Even "Transformers One," which recently suffered a very disappointing opening, held strong with $5.3 million in its third weekend, dropping just 41%. Plus, Blumhouse's "Speak No Evil" added $2.8 million to its ever-growing total in weekend four, despite being available on VOD. Its global total stands at $67.4 million. It's going to be a quiet little winner for Universal.