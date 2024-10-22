Alan Alda Had A Big Concern About Starring In M*A*S*H

The classic wartime sitcom "M*A*S*H" has since become one of the most beloved and important shows in television history, but when it was first being developed in the early 1970s, not everyone involved was sure it could work. Series star Alan Alda, who played Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, had some pretty serious initial concerns early on, though he eventually ended up being perhaps the most influential voice on the entire series, as he both wrote and directed episodes and was the only actor to appear in every episode. Though the show would undergo some pretty major cast changes and would even lose one of the series creators after the fourth season, Alda is sort of a guiding light throughout, the show's heart and soul and moral center.

Over the years, Alda has revealed some of his early hesitations regarding his starring role in "M*A*S*H," and most of it revolved around how war was depicted. Alda served as an officer in Korea just after the war ended, and he wanted to make sure that the wartime experience depicted on screen didn't give anyone at home the wrong idea about the horrors of war.